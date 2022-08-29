Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2022 01:23 PM IST

26 races and the regular-season finale have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon clinched one of the last two NASCAR playoffs spots after winning Sunday’s rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a rain-affected Sunday’s race, Austin Dillon survived several wrecks and put the bumper to race leader Austin Cindric in Turn 1, taking the lead with three laps remaining and drove his #3 Chevrolet away from his teammate Tyler Reddick on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Relief. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/bQVTn0HOwV

With last Sunday’s victory, Dillon earned a playoff berth and gained 41 points, extending his lead over Martin Truex Jr. who was knocked out of the 16-driver playoff field with Dillon’s win. He currently stands 16th in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 2005 points, with one win and four top-five finishes.

Ryan Blaney, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P15. He gained 22 points, which was enough to clinch the final playoff spot ahead of Truex Jr. and stands seventh in the standings with 2013 points.

Cup grid: Elliott +33, Logano +18, Chastain +13, Larson +12, Byron +7, Hamlin +6, Blaney +6, Reddick +5, Harvick +5, Bell +4, KyBusch +3, Briscoe +2, Suarez -2, Cindric -3, Bowman -3, ADillon -4 https://t.co/71O6DST2s6

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion who started from the pole, gained just one point as retired after only 14 laps with an engine problem in his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 2019 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Coke Zero Sugar 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 26 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 2040
  2. Joey Logano - 2025
  3. Ross Chastain - 2020
  4. Kyle Larson - 2019
  5. William Byron - 2014
  6. Denny Hamlin - 2013
  7. Ryan Blaney - 2013
  8. Tyler Reddick - 2012
  9. Kevin Harvick - 2012
  10. Christopher Bell - 2011
  11. Kyle Busch - 2010
  12. Chase Briscoe - 2009
  13. Daniel Suarez - 2007
  14. Austin Cindric - 2006
  15. Alex Bowman - 2006
  16. Austin Dillon - 2005
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 798
  18. Erik Jones - 589
  19. Aric Almirola - 576
  20. Bubba Wallace - 555
  21. Chris Buescher - 522
  22. Justin Haley - 489
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 452
  24. Cole Custer - 452
  25. Michael McDowell - 441
  26. Harrison Burton - 421
  27. Brad Keselowski - 413
  28. Ty Dillon - 396
  29. Todd Gilliland - 393
  30. Corey LaJoie - 315
  31. Cody Ware - 232
  32. Kurt Busch - 485
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 63
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 8
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 7
  40. Daniil Kvyat – 2
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race on September 4, 2022.

