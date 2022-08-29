NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

26 races and the regular-season finale have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon clinched one of the last two NASCAR playoffs spots after winning Sunday’s rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a rain-affected Sunday’s race, Austin Dillon survived several wrecks and put the bumper to race leader Austin Cindric in Turn 1, taking the lead with three laps remaining and drove his #3 Chevrolet away from his teammate Tyler Reddick on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With last Sunday’s victory, Dillon earned a playoff berth and gained 41 points, extending his lead over Martin Truex Jr. who was knocked out of the 16-driver playoff field with Dillon’s win. He currently stands 16th in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 2005 points, with one win and four top-five finishes.

Ryan Blaney, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P15. He gained 22 points, which was enough to clinch the final playoff spot ahead of Truex Jr. and stands seventh in the standings with 2013 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid: Elliott +33, Logano +18, Chastain +13, Larson +12, Byron +7, Hamlin +6, Blaney +6, Reddick +5, Harvick +5, Bell +4, KyBusch +3, Briscoe +2, Suarez -2, Cindric -3, Bowman -3, ADillon -4 Cup grid: Elliott +33, Logano +18, Chastain +13, Larson +12, Byron +7, Hamlin +6, Blaney +6, Reddick +5, Harvick +5, Bell +4, KyBusch +3, Briscoe +2, Suarez -2, Cindric -3, Bowman -3, ADillon -4 https://t.co/71O6DST2s6

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion who started from the pole, gained just one point as retired after only 14 laps with an engine problem in his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 2019 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Coke Zero Sugar 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 26 races:

Chase Elliott - 2040 Joey Logano - 2025 Ross Chastain - 2020 Kyle Larson - 2019 William Byron - 2014 Denny Hamlin - 2013 Ryan Blaney - 2013 Tyler Reddick - 2012 Kevin Harvick - 2012 Christopher Bell - 2011 Kyle Busch - 2010 Chase Briscoe - 2009 Daniel Suarez - 2007 Austin Cindric - 2006 Alex Bowman - 2006 Austin Dillon - 2005 Martin Truex Jr. - 798 Erik Jones - 589 Aric Almirola - 576 Bubba Wallace - 555 Chris Buescher - 522 Justin Haley - 489 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 452 Cole Custer - 452 Michael McDowell - 441 Harrison Burton - 421 Brad Keselowski - 413 Ty Dillon - 396 Todd Gilliland - 393 Corey LaJoie - 315 Cody Ware - 232 Kurt Busch - 485 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 63 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat – 2 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race on September 4, 2022.

