NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the fourth multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
In an intensely competitive Enjoy Illinois 300, the 32-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during two-lap overtime to earn the inaugural Cup race win and the 29th race victory of his career.
With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 44 points and currently stands in 6th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 467 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.
Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the back of the field, fought hard to come on top and finished in P12. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 444 points.
With Joey Logano’s victory, NASCAR has seen four drivers with multiple wins, including Ross Chastain, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin in the first 15 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Enjoy Illinois 300
Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings along with their points:
- Chase Elliott - 507
- Kyle Busch - 498
- Ross Chastain - 490
- Ryan Blaney - 479
- Martin Truex Jr. - 470
- Joey Logano - 467
- Kyle Larson - 444
- Alex Bowman - 439
- William Byron - 438
- Christopher Bell - 434
- Aric Almirola - 385
- Tyler Reddick - 379
- Kevin Harvick - 377
- Chase Briscoe - 362
- Erik Jones - 353
- Austin Dillon - 350
- Kurt Busch - 333
- Austin Cindric - 330
- Denny Hamlin - 319
- Daniel Suárez - 319
- Michael McDowell - 293
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 283
- Justin Haley - 278
- Chris Buescher - 275
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 272
- Ty Dillon - 256
- Cole Custer - 246
- Harrison Burton - 223
- Todd Gilliland - 221
- Brad Keselowski - 200
- Cory LaJoie - 182
- Cody Ware - 133
- B. J. McLeod - 104
- David Ragan - 61
- Garrett Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand - 2