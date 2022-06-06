Create
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe lead the field on a pace lap before the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Modified Jun 06, 2022

Fifteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the fourth multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

In an intensely competitive Enjoy Illinois 300, the 32-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during two-lap overtime to earn the inaugural Cup race win and the 29th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 44 points and currently stands in 6th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 467 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.

A sweet St. Louis treat for our St. Louis winner. https://t.co/CDLt7LizG2

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the back of the field, fought hard to come on top and finished in P12. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 444 points.

With Joey Logano’s victory, NASCAR has seen four drivers with multiple wins, including Ross Chastain, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin in the first 15 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

The last two laps were PACKED with action.Here is #NASCAROvertime. https://t.co/eKX5YWZpZ6

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Enjoy Illinois 300

Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings along with their points:

  1. Chase Elliott - 507
  2. Kyle Busch - 498
  3. Ross Chastain - 490
  4. Ryan Blaney - 479
  5. Martin Truex Jr. - 470
  6. Joey Logano - 467
  7. Kyle Larson - 444
  8. Alex Bowman - 439
  9. William Byron - 438
  10. Christopher Bell - 434
  11. Aric Almirola - 385
  12. Tyler Reddick - 379
  13. Kevin Harvick - 377
  14. Chase Briscoe - 362
  15. Erik Jones - 353
  16. Austin Dillon - 350
  17. Kurt Busch - 333
  18. Austin Cindric - 330
  19. Denny Hamlin - 319
  20. Daniel Suárez - 319
  21. Michael McDowell - 293
  22. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 283
  23. Justin Haley - 278
  24. Chris Buescher - 275
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 272
  26. Ty Dillon - 256
  27. Cole Custer - 246
  28. Harrison Burton - 223
  29. Todd Gilliland - 221
  30. Brad Keselowski - 200
  31. Cory LaJoie - 182
  32. Cody Ware - 133
  33. B. J. McLeod - 104
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Garrett Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Joey Hand - 2

