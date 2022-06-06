NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the fourth multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

In an intensely competitive Enjoy Illinois 300, the 32-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during two-lap overtime to earn the inaugural Cup race win and the 29th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 44 points and currently stands in 6th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 467 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR @NASCAR A sweet St. Louis treat for our St. Louis winner. A sweet St. Louis treat for our St. Louis winner. https://t.co/CDLt7LizG2

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the back of the field, fought hard to come on top and finished in P12. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 444 points.

With Joey Logano’s victory, NASCAR has seen four drivers with multiple wins, including Ross Chastain, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin in the first 15 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Here is The last two laps were PACKED with action.Here is #NASCAROvertime The last two laps were PACKED with action.Here is #NASCAROvertime. https://t.co/eKX5YWZpZ6

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Enjoy Illinois 300

Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings along with their points:

Chase Elliott - 507 Kyle Busch - 498 Ross Chastain - 490 Ryan Blaney - 479 Martin Truex Jr. - 470 Joey Logano - 467 Kyle Larson - 444 Alex Bowman - 439 William Byron - 438 Christopher Bell - 434 Aric Almirola - 385 Tyler Reddick - 379 Kevin Harvick - 377 Chase Briscoe - 362 Erik Jones - 353 Austin Dillon - 350 Kurt Busch - 333 Austin Cindric - 330 Denny Hamlin - 319 Daniel Suárez - 319 Michael McDowell - 293 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 283 Justin Haley - 278 Chris Buescher - 275 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 272 Ty Dillon - 256 Cole Custer - 246 Harrison Burton - 223 Todd Gilliland - 221 Brad Keselowski - 200 Cory LaJoie - 182 Cody Ware - 133 B. J. McLeod - 104 David Ragan - 61 Garrett Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

