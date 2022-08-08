NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

23 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick became the 15th different winner of the season after winning FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

In an action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400, the 46-year-old took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and drove his #4 Ford away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Harvick advanced to the 16-drivers playoffs grid and gained 43 points, extending his lead over William Byron in the standings to one point. He currently stands in ninth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 618 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

Ryan Blaney, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P5. He gained only 32 points and stands second in the standings with 728 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 38 points after finishing the race in P7. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 705 points.

With Harvick’s victory, NASCAR has seen 15 different drivers, including six multiple race winners – Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick – in the first 23 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after FireKeepers Casino 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 23 races:

Chase Elliott - 847 Ryan Blaney - 728 Ross Chastain - 710 Martin Truex Jr. - 709 Kyle Larson - 705 Joey Logano - 673 Christopher Bell - 668 Kyle Busch - 634 Kevin Harvick - 618 William Byron - 617 Alex Bowman - 572 Tyler Reddick - 557 Daniel Suárez - 556 Erik Jones - 538 Chris Briscoe - 533 Austin Cindric - 531 Denny Hamlin - 524 Aric Almirola - 518 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 493 Kevin Busch – 485 Austin Dillon - 483 Justin. Haley - 445 Chris Buescher - 442 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 395 Cole Custer - 390 Michael McDowell - 385 Harrison Burton - 374 Brad Keselowski - 364 Todd Gilliland - 356 Ty Dillon - 326 Corey LaJoie - 284 Cody Ware - 195 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 52 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Richmond Raceway on August 15, 2022.

