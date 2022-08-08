Create
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Modified Aug 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST

23 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick became the 15th different winner of the season after winning FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

In an action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400, the 46-year-old took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and drove his #4 Ford away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Harvick advanced to the 16-drivers playoffs grid and gained 43 points, extending his lead over William Byron in the standings to one point. He currently stands in ninth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 618 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

Ryan Blaney, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P5. He gained only 32 points and stands second in the standings with 728 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 38 points after finishing the race in P7. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 705 points.

With Harvick’s victory, NASCAR has seen 15 different drivers, including six multiple race winners – Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick – in the first 23 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after FireKeepers Casino 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 23 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 847
  2. Ryan Blaney - 728
  3. Ross Chastain - 710
  4. Martin Truex Jr. - 709
  5. Kyle Larson - 705
  6. Joey Logano - 673
  7. Christopher Bell - 668
  8. Kyle Busch - 634
  9. Kevin Harvick - 618
  10. William Byron - 617
  11. Alex Bowman - 572
  12. Tyler Reddick - 557
  13. Daniel Suárez - 556
  14. Erik Jones - 538
  15. Chris Briscoe - 533
  16. Austin Cindric - 531
  17. Denny Hamlin - 524
  18. Aric Almirola - 518
  19. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 493
  20. Kevin Busch – 485
  21. Austin Dillon - 483
  22. Justin. Haley - 445
  23. Chris Buescher - 442
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 395
  25. Cole Custer - 390
  26. Michael McDowell - 385
  27. Harrison Burton - 374
  28. Brad Keselowski - 364
  29. Todd Gilliland - 356
  30. Ty Dillon - 326
  31. Corey LaJoie - 284
  32. Cody Ware - 195
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 52
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7
  39. Daniil Kvyat - 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Richmond Raceway on August 15, 2022.

