NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

Twelve races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano was the tenth different driver to secure his spot at Darlington Raceway.

With two laps remaining in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Logano was running just behind race leader William Byron. At Turn 3 on the final lap, Logano bumped Byron’s #24 Chevrolet to win the first race of the season and 28th race of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Logano gained 58 points and stands in fourth place in the Cup Series points table. The 2018 Cup Series champion had a total of 374 points with one win and four top 5 finishes.

On the final lap, Byron was aiming for his third win of the season. That is, until race winner Logano made contact with his #24 car, after which he lost momentum and finished P13.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title but had a disappointing finish at 24th. With a DNF, he only gained 28 points and placed seventh with 364 points.

With Logano’s win, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two repeat winners (Chastain and William Byron), in the first twelve Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

The other drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after Goodyear 400

With the completion of every NASCAR Cup Series race this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 12 races:

Chase Elliott - 453 William Byron - 388 Ryan Blaney - 388 Joey Logano - 374 Ross Chastain - 364 Kyle Busch - 364 Martin Truex Jr. - 364 Alex Bowman - 357 Kyle Larson - 336 Christopher Bell - 327 Kevin Harvick - 313 Aric Almirola - 311 Chase Briscoe - 287 Austin Dillon - 287 Tyler Reddick - 286 Erik Jones - 282 Daniel Suárez - 269 Austin Cindric - 258 Chris Buescher - 251 Justin Haley - 243 Kurt Busch - 233 Denny Hamlin - 231 Michael McDowell - 231 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 225 Ty Dillon - 205 Cole Custer - 200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 198 Todd Gilliland - 173 Harrison Burton - 169 Corey LaJoie - 161 Brad Keselowski - 153 Cody Ware - 109 B. J. McLeod - 78 David Ragan - 61 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand -2

The drivers will be looking forward to maximizing their points at the next race.

