NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified May 09, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Twelve races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano was the tenth different driver to secure his spot at Darlington Raceway.

With two laps remaining in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Logano was running just behind race leader William Byron. At Turn 3 on the final lap, Logano bumped Byron’s #24 Chevrolet to win the first race of the season and 28th race of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Logano gained 58 points and stands in fourth place in the Cup Series points table. The 2018 Cup Series champion had a total of 374 points with one win and four top 5 finishes.

Hold on we're doing burnouts 🔥 💨 @joeylogano | @TooToughToTame https://t.co/oTegoRWzPl

On the final lap, Byron was aiming for his third win of the season. That is, until race winner Logano made contact with his #24 car, after which he lost momentum and finished P13.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title but had a disappointing finish at 24th. With a DNF, he only gained 28 points and placed seventh with 364 points.

It’s a celebration at the No. 22 pit box! @shellracingus | #NASCAR https://t.co/3b0AnZ300a

With Logano’s win, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two repeat winners (Chastain and William Byron), in the first twelve Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

The other drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after Goodyear 400

With the completion of every NASCAR Cup Series race this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 12 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 453
  2. William Byron - 388
  3. Ryan Blaney - 388
  4. Joey Logano - 374
  5. Ross Chastain - 364
  6. Kyle Busch - 364
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 364
  8. Alex Bowman - 357
  9. Kyle Larson - 336
  10. Christopher Bell - 327
  11. Kevin Harvick - 313
  12. Aric Almirola - 311
  13. Chase Briscoe - 287
  14. Austin Dillon - 287
  15. Tyler Reddick - 286
  16. Erik Jones - 282
  17. Daniel Suárez - 269
  18. Austin Cindric - 258
  19. Chris Buescher - 251
  20. Justin Haley - 243
  21. Kurt Busch - 233
  22. Denny Hamlin - 231
  23. Michael McDowell - 231
  24. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 225
  25. Ty Dillon - 205
  26. Cole Custer - 200
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 198
  28. Todd Gilliland - 173
  29. Harrison Burton - 169
  30. Corey LaJoie - 161
  31. Brad Keselowski - 153
  32. Cody Ware - 109
  33. B. J. McLeod - 78
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 24
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand -2
The drivers will be looking forward to maximizing their points at the next race.

