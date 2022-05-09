NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

Twelve races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano was the tenth different driver to secure his spot at Darlington Raceway.
With two laps remaining in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Logano was running just behind race leader William Byron. At Turn 3 on the final lap, Logano bumped Byron’s #24 Chevrolet to win the first race of the season and 28th race of his career.
With Sunday’s win, Logano gained 58 points and stands in fourth place in the Cup Series points table. The 2018 Cup Series champion had a total of 374 points with one win and four top 5 finishes.
On the final lap, Byron was aiming for his third win of the season. That is, until race winner Logano made contact with his #24 car, after which he lost momentum and finished P13.
Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title but had a disappointing finish at 24th. With a DNF, he only gained 28 points and placed seventh with 364 points.
With Logano’s win, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two repeat winners (Chastain and William Byron), in the first twelve Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
The other drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after Goodyear 400
With the completion of every NASCAR Cup Series race this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 12 races:
- Chase Elliott - 453
- William Byron - 388
- Ryan Blaney - 388
- Joey Logano - 374
- Ross Chastain - 364
- Kyle Busch - 364
- Martin Truex Jr. - 364
- Alex Bowman - 357
- Kyle Larson - 336
- Christopher Bell - 327
- Kevin Harvick - 313
- Aric Almirola - 311
- Chase Briscoe - 287
- Austin Dillon - 287
- Tyler Reddick - 286
- Erik Jones - 282
- Daniel Suárez - 269
- Austin Cindric - 258
- Chris Buescher - 251
- Justin Haley - 243
- Kurt Busch - 233
- Denny Hamlin - 231
- Michael McDowell - 231
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 225
- Ty Dillon - 205
- Cole Custer - 200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 198
- Todd Gilliland - 173
- Harrison Burton - 169
- Corey LaJoie - 161
- Brad Keselowski - 153
- Cody Ware - 109
- B. J. McLeod - 78
- David Ragan - 61
- Garrett Smithley - 28
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand -2
The drivers will be looking forward to maximizing their points at the next race.