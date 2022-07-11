NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three races this season after securing his first Cup Series race victory at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In an eventful Quaker State 400, the former Cup Series champion took the lead from Corey LaJoie with 2 laps remaining and drove his #9 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 60 points and extended his lead over Ryan Blaney in the standings to 47 points. He currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings and has a total of 684 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.
Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and had another DNF of the season. With this, he gained just 25 points and stands 16th in the standings with 449 points.
Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 26 points after finishing the race in P13. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 579 points.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Quaker State 400
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 19 races:
- Chase Elliott – 684
- Ryan Blaney - 637
- Ross Chastain – 634
- Kyle Larson – 579
- Kyle Busch – 569
- Martin Truex Jr. - 566
- Joey Logano – 562
- Christopher Bell - 523
- Alex Bowman - 508
- William Byron – 505
- Kevin Harvick – 504
- Aric Almirola - 481
- Austin Cindric - 465
- Tyler Reddick - 458
- Daniel Suarez - 451
- Kurt Busch – 449
- Erik Jones – 447
- Chase Briscoe - 443
- Denny Hamlin - 409
- Austin Dillon - 407
- Michael McDowell – 406
- Justin Haley - 374
- Chris Buescher - 360
- Bubba Wallace - 345
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 333
- Cole Custer - 323
- Ty Dillon - 310
- Harrison Burton - 308
- Todd Gilliland - 284
- Brad Keselowski - 266
- Corey LaJoie - 222
- Cody Ware - 148
- David Ragan - 61
- Joey Hand - 44
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 7
Catch the drivers and teams again at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022.