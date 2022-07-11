Create
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 11, 2022 09:13 PM IST

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three races this season after securing his first Cup Series race victory at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In an eventful Quaker State 400, the former Cup Series champion took the lead from Corey LaJoie with 2 laps remaining and drove his #9 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

The @DawsonPoolRoom siren blasts as @chaseelliott sweeps the stages and nabs the win at @amsupdates. https://t.co/4ANOw2jf6f

With Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 60 points and extended his lead over Ryan Blaney in the standings to 47 points. He currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings and has a total of 684 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.

Cup grid: Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, Reddick-1w, Suarez-1w, KuBusch-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +133, Truex +62, Bell +19, Harvick -19, Almirola -42 https://t.co/jtVizGp9jS

Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and had another DNF of the season. With this, he gained just 25 points and stands 16th in the standings with 449 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 26 points after finishing the race in P13. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 579 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Quaker State 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 19 races:

  1. Chase Elliott – 684
  2. Ryan Blaney - 637
  3. Ross Chastain – 634
  4. Kyle Larson – 579
  5. Kyle Busch – 569
  6. Martin Truex Jr. - 566
  7. Joey Logano – 562
  8. Christopher Bell - 523
  9. Alex Bowman - 508
  10. William Byron – 505
  11. Kevin Harvick – 504
  12. Aric Almirola - 481
  13. Austin Cindric - 465
  14. Tyler Reddick - 458
  15. Daniel Suarez - 451
  16. Kurt Busch – 449
  17. Erik Jones – 447
  18. Chase Briscoe - 443
  19. Denny Hamlin - 409
  20. Austin Dillon - 407
  21. Michael McDowell – 406
  22. Justin Haley - 374
  23. Chris Buescher - 360
  24. Bubba Wallace - 345
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 333
  26. Cole Custer - 323
  27. Ty Dillon - 310
  28. Harrison Burton - 308
  29. Todd Gilliland - 284
  30. Brad Keselowski - 266
  31. Corey LaJoie - 222
  32. Cody Ware - 148
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 44
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7

Catch the drivers and teams again at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

