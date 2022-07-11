NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Nineteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three races this season after securing his first Cup Series race victory at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In an eventful Quaker State 400, the former Cup Series champion took the lead from Corey LaJoie with 2 laps remaining and drove his #9 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 60 points and extended his lead over Ryan Blaney in the standings to 47 points. He currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings and has a total of 684 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid: Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, Reddick-1w, Suarez-1w, KuBusch-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +133, Truex +62, Bell +19, Harvick -19, Almirola -42 Cup grid: Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, Reddick-1w, Suarez-1w, KuBusch-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +133, Truex +62, Bell +19, Harvick -19, Almirola -42 https://t.co/jtVizGp9jS

Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and had another DNF of the season. With this, he gained just 25 points and stands 16th in the standings with 449 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 26 points after finishing the race in P13. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 579 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Quaker State 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 19 races:

Chase Elliott – 684 Ryan Blaney - 637 Ross Chastain – 634 Kyle Larson – 579 Kyle Busch – 569 Martin Truex Jr. - 566 Joey Logano – 562 Christopher Bell - 523 Alex Bowman - 508 William Byron – 505 Kevin Harvick – 504 Aric Almirola - 481 Austin Cindric - 465 Tyler Reddick - 458 Daniel Suarez - 451 Kurt Busch – 449 Erik Jones – 447 Chase Briscoe - 443 Denny Hamlin - 409 Austin Dillon - 407 Michael McDowell – 406 Justin Haley - 374 Chris Buescher - 360 Bubba Wallace - 345 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 333 Cole Custer - 323 Ty Dillon - 310 Harrison Burton - 308 Todd Gilliland - 284 Brad Keselowski - 266 Corey LaJoie - 222 Cody Ware - 148 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 44 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7

Catch the drivers and teams again at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022.

