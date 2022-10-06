NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the largest oval on the schedule at Talladega Superspeedway to the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400, the sixth playoff race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.28-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting Coca-Cola 600 earlier this year.

Fresh off the weekend in Alabama, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in North Carolina at the eventful Bank of America Roval 400.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, including 12 playoff drivers, competing in over 109 laps and 248.52 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s sixth playoff race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 32nd Cup Series race of the season and the elimination race of the Round of 12.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday’s Road course race. The rest of the grid for the sixth playoff race of the season will be determined based on their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2022 NASCAR Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Saturday, October 8, 2022

12:00 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400 practice race

1:00 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Who are the top 5 in the playoff points table ahead of NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400?

The result of last week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway has jumbled the 2022 playoff standings.

Regular season champion and Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott once again gained the top spot in the playoff standings after winning last week's Talladega race. He moved up seven spots to take the lead in the points table with 3103 points.

Ryan Blaney stands second with 3101 points. He finished second in the previous race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Blaney is followed by Ross Chastain in third place with 3097 points and two wins, while Denny Hamlin stands in fourth with 3090 points and Joey Logano completes the top five with 3087 points.

