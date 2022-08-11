NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia this weekend for the Federated Auto Parts 400, which will be held at the Richmond Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and the race will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 5:50 pm ET on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the USA Network and NBC Sports app as well.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track, resulting in a 300-mile-race. It features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has seen fifteen different winners, including six drivers with multiple wins, in 23 races. With three races and one playoff spot remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will be even hungrier to seal their playoff spot.

Where to watch NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, August 14, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Federated Auto Parts 400

The 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the Cup Series races this weekend will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com. Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series races will be available on FS1.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series season. As a result, all the action in Richmond, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main event will be live on USA Network.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Richmond.

