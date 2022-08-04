NASCAR 2022: Where to watch FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Michigan this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400, which will be held at the Michigan International Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 7, 2022, and the race will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

NASCAR @NASCAR



The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at Three wide?! Four wide?!The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at @MISpeedway Three wide?! Four wide?! The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at @MISpeedway. https://t.co/Sw9EbCPvtM

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for over 200 laps on the 2-mile-long D-shaped oval track, resulting in a 400-mile-race. It features 18 degrees of banking at the turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish straight, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski @keselowski 🏼 That feeling when you’re heading home. Excited to be back in Michigan this weekend That feeling when you’re heading home. Excited to be back in Michigan this weekend 👍🏼😊 https://t.co/ADvZ95c86I

So far, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has seen fourteen different winners, including six drivers with multiple wins, in 22 races. With four races and two playoff spots remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will be even hungrier to seal their spot.

Where to watch NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway:

Sunday, August 7, 2022

3:00 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400

The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Michigan, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main event will be live on USA Network.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Michigan.

