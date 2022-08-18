NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the short track at Richmond Raceway to the road course at Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.45-mile road course will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Richmond, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Watkins Glen at the eventful Go Bowling at The Glen.

A total of 39 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 90 laps and 220 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 25th Cup race of the season.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's road course race. The rest of the grid for the fifth road course race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying at Watkins Glen International?

Saturday, August 20, 2022

12:05 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen practice race

1:05 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network, NBC Sports app, and MRN.

Who are the top 5 in the points table ahead of NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen?

With just two races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table has almost been finalized. With four wins and nine top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 882 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 22 Cup races.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stands second with 766 points and eight top-five finishes. He finished 10th in the previous race at Richmond Raceway.

Blaney is followed by defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in third place with 745 points and nine top-five finishes, while Martin Truex Jr. stands in fourth with 740 points. A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain completes the top five with 739 points.

