NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway qualifying - Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from high-speed Talladega Superspeedway to egg-shaped Darlington Raceway this Sunday for Goodyear 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.366-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with minimal grip in South Carolina after the action-packed DuraMAX Drydene 400.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 293 laps and 1.366 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the race last year and will be looking for back-to-back wins in South Carolina.

NASCAR will conduct a qualifying race for the Cup Series event to determine the starting grid for Sunday's race.

Cars with the best qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the cars will take position according to their finishing time in Saturday’s qualifying race.

The Cup Series qualifying will start at 11:05 am ET on Saturday, May 7, followed by the race on Sunday.

Where to watch NASCAR Goodyear 400 qualifying at Darlington Raceway?

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Goodyear 400: The practice session will air on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 10:30 am ET.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Goodyear 400: The qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 11:05 am ET.

Who are the top 5 in the points table after last weekend’s DuraMAX Drydene 400?

Just like in every Cup Series race, drivers are awarded points that are needed to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the race. There are a lot of changes happening in the points table after every Cup race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the playoffs.

With Sunday’s win at Dover Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott gained 50 points and now sits at the top of the points table with 418 points. He has been leading the points table for the last 11 Cup races.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 368 points, zero wins, and four top-five finishes. He finished 26th last week.

Blaney was followed by two-time winner William Byron with 353 points and Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch, who is tied with Byron for 353 points. Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman with 349 points completed the top five.

