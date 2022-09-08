NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400, which will be held at Kansas Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:50 pm ET on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

NASCAR @NASCAR No shortage of drama in the Heartland.



SUNDAY | 3 PM ET | USA No shortage of drama in the Heartland. SUNDAY | 3 PM ET | USA https://t.co/sCC8czn2kX

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval race track, resulting in a 400-mile race. It features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

NASCAR @NASCAR



#NASCARPlayoffs Big names have taken a tumble down the standings ... and we're only one race in. Big names have taken a tumble down the standings ... and we're only one race in.#NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/Bclwvolj8p

Erik Jones’ win at the first NASCAR playoff race has upset the playoff picture. The 16 playoff drivers have two more races in Round 16 to advance into the Round of 12. Drivers who made the playoffs included Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon.

Where to watch NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway:

Sunday, September 11, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400

The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the second playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season.

As a result, all the action in Kansas City, Kansas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on USA Network as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Kansas City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C