NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Kwik Trip 250 at Road America qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the oval-shaped Nashville Superspeedway to the road-course of Road America this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 4.048-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Tennessee, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, after an action-packed Ally 400.

NASCAR @NASCAR



And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again 🎵 https://t.co/WjCzD3WP0D

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 62 laps and 4.048 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 18th Cup race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their qualifying speed.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Kwik Trip 250 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at Road America.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 qualifying at Road America?

Saturday, July 2, 2022

11:30 am ET: Kwik Trip 250 practice session. The session will not be broadcast for this week’s Cup Series race

12:20 pm ET: Kwik Trip 250 qualifying race. It will be live on USA Network and will also be streamed on MRN

Who are top-5 in points table after Ally 400?

The second half of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began with Ally 400. With just nine races left in the regular season, the points table is slowly taking shape. With two wins and four top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 586 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 15 Cup races.

A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain stands second with 556 points and eight top-five finishes. He finished fifth in the previous race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain was followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney in third place with 555 points, while Food City Dirt winner Kyle Busch stands in fourth place with 539 points. Goodyear 400 winner Joey Logano completed the top five with 534 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far