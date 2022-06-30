NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Kwik Trip 250 at Road America race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Wisconsin this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250, which will be held at the Road America. The action will begin at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:20 pm ET on Saturday, July 2, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete over 62 laps on the 4.048-mile-long track, resulting in a 250-mile-race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Kwik Trip 250 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen twelve different winners over the course of 17 races, and with the Kwik Trip 250 on the horizon, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Here is the telecast schedule for the Sunday’s race at Road Americas:

Sunday, July 3, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Kwik Trip 250

The 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the race will be available on the USA Network app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on usanetwork.com.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR at Road America

USA Network/NBCSports web & app

(ET)



Fri

5:30-Xfinity p&q



Sat

11:30a-Cup p&q (USA coverage at noon)

2:30-Xfinity race 10-10-25



Sun

3-Cup race 15-15-32



At track, Trans Am & Mazda MX-5 races also Sat and Sun



NWS: 70s, 20% rain. NASCAR at Road AmericaUSA Network/NBCSports web & app(ET)Fri5:30-Xfinity p&qSat11:30a-Cup p&q (USA coverage at noon)2:30-Xfinity race 10-10-25Sun3-Cup race 15-15-32At track, Trans Am & Mazda MX-5 races also Sat and SunNWS: 70s, 20% rain.

NBC and USA Network have broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. All the action in Wisconsin, including qualifying and the main event, will be telecast live on USA Network.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining race weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

