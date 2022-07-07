NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the road course of Road America to the quad-oval Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Quaker State 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.54-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the second time.

Fresh off the weekend in Wisconsin, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Hampton, Georgia, after an action-packed Kwik Trip 250.

NASCAR @NASCAR



The



This is going to be one awesome weekend! A return to @amsupdates The @NASCAR_Trucks head to @Mid_Ohio for the first time!This is going to be one awesome weekend! A return to @amsupdates! 🍑The @NASCAR_Trucks head to @Mid_Ohio for the first time! This is going to be one awesome weekend! https://t.co/SsUVp2O8mk

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing for over 260 laps and 1.54 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 19th Cup race of the season.

According to motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass’ report, NASCAR will use the superspeedway format for Atlanta, so there will be no practice session for this week’s Cup race.

The driver with the fastest qualifying lap will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their qualifying time.

Kurt Busch, the driver of the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, won last year’s Quaker State 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400 qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Saturday, July 9, 2022

11:35 am ET: Quaker State 400 qualifying race. It will be live on the USA Network and will also be streamed on PRN.

Who is in the top-5 in the points table after Kwik Trip 250?

With just eight races left in the regular season, the points table is slowly taking shape. With two wins and four top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 624 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 16 Cup races.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stands second with 591 points and six top-five finishes. He finished 11th in the previous race at Road America.

Blaney is followed by a two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain, in third place with 589 points and nine top-five finishes, while WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson stands in fourth with 553 points. Goodyear 400 winner Joey Logano completes the top five with 551 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far