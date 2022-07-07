NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Georgia this weekend for the Quaker State 400, which will be held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The action will begin at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 10, 2022, and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 11:35 am ET on Saturday, July 9, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile-long track, resulting in a 400-mile-race.

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch won last year’s Quaker State 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen thirteen different winners over the course of 18 races, and with Quaker State 400 on the horizon, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, July 10, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

The 2022 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the weekend will be available on the USA Network app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on usanetwork.com.

NBC and USA Network have broadcasting rights for the remainder of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. All the action in Georgia, including qualifying and the main event, will be telecast live on USA Network.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining race weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend at Atlanta.

