NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the oval-shaped World Wide Technology Gateway to the road course of Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.99-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in St. Louis, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Sonoma County, California after an action-packed inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.

NASCAR @NASCAR



| Sunday| 4 PM ET 𝔸𝕝𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕧𝕖 is not an option. @RaceSonoma | Sunday| 4 PM ET 𝔸𝕝𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕧𝕖 is not an option.@RaceSonoma | Sunday| 4 PM ET https://t.co/mnPmEybTy1

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 110 laps and 1.99 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and will be looking for back-to-back wins in Sonoma County, California.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 16th Cup race of the season.

Drivers with the best qualifying time will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their qualifying time in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying at Sonoma Raceway?

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Toyota/Save Mart 350: The practice session will air on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 4:30 pm ET.

Toyota/Save Mart 11: The qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5:30 pm ET.

Who are the top-5 in the points table after last weekend’s Enjoy Illinois 300?

Half of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is over and the points table is taking shape. With a win at DuraMAX Drydene 400 and three top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 507 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 13 Cup races.

Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch stands second with 498 points and six top-five finishes. He finished runner-up last week.

Busch was followed by a two-cup race winner of the season, Ross Chastain in third with 490 points, and All-Star race winner Ryan Blaney placed fourth with 479 points. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. with 470 points completed the top-five.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far