NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma County this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which will be held at the Sonoma Raceway. The action will start at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11, 2022, and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete against one another over 110 laps on the 1.99-mile-long track, resulting in a 218.9-mile race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen eleven different winners over the course of 15 races, and with Toyota/Save Mart 350 on the horizon, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for the Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, June 11, 2022

4:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Practice on FS1

5:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying on FS1

Sunday, June 12, 2022

4:00 p.m. ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350 on FS1

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 4:00 p.m. ET. Live streams for the race will be available on the FOX Sports App, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining racing weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

