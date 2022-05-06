NASCAR 2022: Which driver has the most wins at Darlington Raceway?

36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will see the green flag on Sunday for this weekend's Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

The circus heads to Palmetto State after a rain-delayed weekend at Dover Motor Speedway for the DuraMAX Drydene 400. The race eventually ran the full 400 miles on Monday with Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports claiming the top spot for the first time in 2022.

The 1.36-mile-long egg-shaped oval is the perfect place for fans, teams and drivers to look back on stock car racing's southern roots with throwback liveries this weekend.

Since its inception in 1950, 'The Lady in Black' has seen 121 Cup Series races with 51 different drivers taking the checkered flag in the first place.

Six out of fifty-one winners at the venue will be racing this weekend, with Denny Hamlin leading the tally for the most wins at the track. The Tampa, Florida native has won four times on 'The Track Too Tough to Tame' and will be looking for a fifth in South Carolina.

Former driver David Pearson, however, holds the record for the most wins of all time at Darlington Raceway with an astonishing 10 victories to his name. The NASCAR Hall of Famer leads the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon to claim the top spot.

Now here’s a bonus question. True or False? Pearson only drove for the Wood Brothers in 1972 and 1973. For yesterday’s Trivia Tuesday question, we asked you how many races #DavidPearson won while driving for the #WoodBrothers in 1972 and 1973. The answer is 17 out of 32 starts.Now here’s a bonus question. True or False? Pearson only drove for the Wood Brothers in 1972 and 1973. For yesterday’s Trivia Tuesday question, we asked you how many races #DavidPearson won while driving for the #WoodBrothers in 1972 and 1973. The answer is 17 out of 32 starts. Now here’s a bonus question. True or False? Pearson only drove for the Wood Brothers in 1972 and 1973. https://t.co/ljiAYomQpG

Teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and the up-and-coming Trackhouse Racing will be some of the teams to look out for this weekend as the race gets underway. Catch the Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. EST this Sunday on FS1.

Richard 'The King' Petty to start the NASCAR 2022: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Seven-time Cup Series champion and legend Richard 'The King' Petty has been named the honorary starter of Goodyear 400 at 'The Lady in Black.'

Kerry Tharp, president of the Darlington Raceway, spoke on the topic and elaborated on why Petty was an obvious choice, saying:

“Richard Petty is an icon in the sports world, so we are proud to add one more accolade to his legendary career as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. 'The King’ will join many of his fellow NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at the track Too Tough To Tame on May 6-8.”

Watch the race live on FS1 on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST.

