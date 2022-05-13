NASCAR 2022: Which driver has the most wins at Kansas Speedway?

Kansas Speedway is all set to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 this Sunday. The weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series race followed by the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The Xfinity Series drivers are on a break this weekend.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track in the sunflower state of Kansas will see 36 Cup Series cars on the grid on Sunday for the thirteenth race of the year. Located in the West Village area near Kansas City, the tri-oval design of the track features a progressive banking of 17° to 20° through the turns.

The track was built in 2001 and has been known to host two NASCAR weekends a season along with America's premier open-wheeled series, the NTT IndyCar series, until 2011.

A total of sixteen different Cup Series drivers have won at the track, out of which eight will be seen racing on Sunday. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano are tied for the top spot for the most number of wins at the venue with three wins for each driver.

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. are tied for second place with two wins for each driver over the years. Martin Truex Jr. is the only driver amongst others to have won both races at Kansas in a season. He managed to do so in the 2017 Cup Series season.

Former drivers Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon have also won three races at the 1.5-mile-long track. It remains to be seen who out of Hamlin, Harvick or Logano will manage to add a fourth win to their tallies. Veteran racers will dominate the 267-lap-long race if the statistics are anything to go by.

High Rock Vodka to sponsor Josh Berry in NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead, Miami

NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 scheduled for October 22 this season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, will see JR Motorsports' Josh Berry sport a new livery. The new paint scheme comes courtesy of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s latest business venture in the form of a distillery by the name of High Rock Vodka.

Josh Berry's #8 Chevrolet Camaro will be sponsored by the brand as the 31-year-old takes to the track. JR Motorsports, also one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s business ventures, will benefit from his newest entrepreneurial idea.

