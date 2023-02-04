Create

NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum: Qualifying order

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 04, 2023 16:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Practice
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is all set to host NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this weekend. The first exhibition race of the 2023 season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, for a 150-lap action-packed race.

Located in Los Angeles, California, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum boasts an Asphalt Oval track with 0.25 miles of total track length.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 8:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

The top-three finishers of the Clash will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on the Victory Lane podium beneath the historic LA Coliseum's Olympic Cauldron.

Fresh off his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Team Penske driver Joey Logano will be looking to replicate last year’s dominance as the #22 Ford battles a star-studded line-up to start the new season. A total of 36 Cup drivers from 16 different teams will compete, including rookies Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs.

Logano is the winner of the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and will look to defend his title.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

  1. BJ McLeod
  2. Cody Ware
  3. JJ Yeley
  4. Ty Dillon
  5. Corey LaJoie
  6. Noah Gragson
  7. Todd Gilliland
  8. Harrison Burton
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. Ryan Preece
  11. AJ Allmendinger
  12. Brad Keselowski
  13. Bubba Wallace
  14. Michael McDowell
  15. Justin Haley
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. Aric Almirola
  18. Erik Jones
  19. Martin Truex Jr
  20. Ryan Blaney
  21. Kevin Harvick
  22. Alex Bowman
  23. Kyle Busch
  24. Ty Gibbs
  25. Austin Cindric
  26. Austin Dillon
  27. Tyler Reddick
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. Chase Briscoe
  30. Chase Elliott
  31. William Byron
  32. Denny Hamlin
  33. Christopher Bell
  34. Kyle Larson
  35. Ross Chastain
  36. Joey Logano

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, live on FOX and MRN.

