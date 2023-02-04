NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum: Qualifying order

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is all set to host NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this weekend. The first exhibition race of the 2023 season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, for a 150-lap action-packed race.

Located in Los Angeles, California, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum boasts an Asphalt Oval track with 0.25 miles of total track length.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 8:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

The top-three finishers of the Clash will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on the Victory Lane podium beneath the historic LA Coliseum's Olympic Cauldron.

Fresh off his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Team Penske driver Joey Logano will be looking to replicate last year’s dominance as the #22 Ford battles a star-studded line-up to start the new season. A total of 36 Cup drivers from 16 different teams will compete, including rookies Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs.

Logano is the winner of the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and will look to defend his title.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Practice groups and qualifying order for the Clash: Practice groups and qualifying order for the Clash: https://t.co/mt0HQ0R7oF

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

BJ McLeod Cody Ware JJ Yeley Ty Dillon Corey LaJoie Noah Gragson Todd Gilliland Harrison Burton Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Preece AJ Allmendinger Brad Keselowski Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell Justin Haley Chris Buescher Aric Almirola Erik Jones Martin Truex Jr Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Ty Gibbs Austin Cindric Austin Dillon Tyler Reddick Daniel Suarez Chase Briscoe Chase Elliott William Byron Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Joey Logano

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, live on FOX and MRN.

