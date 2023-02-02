NASCAR Clash At Daytona RC: Date, time, full schedule, where to watch, and more

The new NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to kick off with Busch Light Clash at the 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside the Coliseum exhibition event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023. The first exhibition race of the 2023 Cup Series season will start at 8:00 pm ET.

Fox Sports will have complete broadcasting rights for the event, including practice and qualifying. Viewers can also visit MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for live coverage of the event.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum @lacoliseum #ColiseumForever Happy February! The track is set and our torch is lit today & on the first of every month in 2023 in honor of our centennial celebration Happy February! The track is set and our torch is lit today & on the first of every month in 2023 in honor of our centennial celebration 🔥 #ColiseumForever https://t.co/Lz2RlOd5MD

The exhibition event returns to the schedule for the second year in a row with The Clash leading into the Speedweeks at Daytona. The governing body of the sport recently announced that the top-three finishers of the race will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will be conducted on the podium at Victory Lane, which is located beneath the Olympic cauldron at the iconic LA Coliseum.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Clash Schedule



Saturday-FS1

6p ET-Practice

8p ET-NASCAR Race Hub

8:35p ET-Single-car qualifying



Sunday-FOX

4p ET-NASCAR RaceDay

5p ET-Heats

7p ET-NASCAR RaceDay

8p ET-Clash main event



Also updated weekend schedule grid through early July: Clash ScheduleSaturday-FS16p ET-Practice8p ET-NASCAR Race Hub8:35p ET-Single-car qualifyingSunday-FOX4p ET-NASCAR RaceDay5p ET-Heats7p ET-NASCAR RaceDay8p ET-Clash main eventAlso updated weekend schedule grid through early July: https://t.co/qvbOvRY845

Fresh off of his second title at the NASCAR Cup Series level, Joey Logano will look to continue his dominance as the #22 Ford battles a star-studded lineup to jump-start the season. The 36 Cup drivers from 16 different teams are slated to compete, including rookies Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Clash At Daytona RC

Here’s the practice, qualifying heat, and main race schedule for Sunday’s race:

Saturday, February 4th, 2023

2:00 pm ET: Cup Series Garage Hours

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice (Group 1,2,3)

8:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, February 5th, 2023

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Garage hours

1:00 pm ET: Cup Series Fan track access

5:00 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 1

5:15 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 2

5:30 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 3

5:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 4

6:10 pm ET: Cup Series Last-chance qualifying race No. 1

6:35 pm ET: Cup Series Last-chance qualifying race No. 2

7:05 pm ET: Pre-race concert

7:50 pm ET: Driver introductions

8:00 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Joey Logano is the reigning Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum winner and will look to defend his title. Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick round out the list of active drivers with a Busch Light Clash win. It will be interesting to see who wins this year's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Poll : 0 votes