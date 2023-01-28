Create

The Entry list for NASCAR's 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 28, 2023 12:04 AM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Practice

The new NASCAR Cup Series season is just one week away to kick off the 75th edition of the sport. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the unofficial season opening race, returns to the schedule for the preseason showdown for the second consecutive year.

The Clash is the first exhibition race of the 2023 Cup Series season and will be held at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The event will start at 8:00 pm EST and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Watch the track build LIVE on nas.cr/3PC2OBY⚔️🎟️: nas.cr/3UJTHRf | #BuschLightClash at the @lacoliseum https://t.co/ol9R1hArLo

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is contested over 155 laps on the 0.25-mile-long track inside Los Angeles, California.

A few teams are yet to announce their full lineups for the 2023 season. The three open cars will take the starting grid for next week’s Cup race —#15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’s BJ McLeod.

The #BuschLightClash at the @lacoliseum is awarding the top-three finishers with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Drivers like Ty Dillon, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch, and Tyler Reddick will run with their new teams in the 2023 NASCAR season.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano won the inaugural Busch Light Clash event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

NASCAR’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at LA Coliseum:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...