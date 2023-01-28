The Entry list for NASCAR's 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The new NASCAR Cup Series season is just one week away to kick off the 75th edition of the sport. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the unofficial season opening race, returns to the schedule for the preseason showdown for the second consecutive year.

The Clash is the first exhibition race of the 2023 Cup Series season and will be held at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The event will start at 8:00 pm EST and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is contested over 155 laps on the 0.25-mile-long track inside Los Angeles, California.

A few teams are yet to announce their full lineups for the 2023 season. The three open cars will take the starting grid for next week’s Cup race —#15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’s BJ McLeod.

Drivers like Ty Dillon, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch, and Tyler Reddick will run with their new teams in the 2023 NASCAR season.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano won the inaugural Busch Light Clash event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

NASCAR’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at LA Coliseum:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

