NASCAR 2023: Final results for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season started at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 9) and lasted for two hours, 40 minutes, and 40 seconds. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell clinched his first win of the season. Dirt racing ace Bell, who led the final 100 laps, held off Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, and several other Cup Series stars over the closing miles to win his first dirt racing event in the NASCAR Cup Series.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX CHRISTOPHER BELL WINS THE DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL! CHRISTOPHER BELL WINS THE DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL! https://t.co/tkNfFFFyYX

His win was secured on the final lap when a caution came out for a crash that froze the field, denying Reddick’s final effort at passing Bell for the win. The win marked Bell’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series career victory.

Meanwhile, Reddick finished P2, followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr., Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10.

The Food City Dirt Race saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 14 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Food City Dirt Race final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #31 - Justin Haley #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #38 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Kevin Harvick #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Ryan Preece #99 - Daniel Suárez #78 - B. J. McLeod #9 - Josh Berry (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #51 - Matt Crafton (i) #5 - Kyle Larson #13 - Jonathan Davenport #22 - Joey Logano

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the ninth race of the 2023 season on April 16.

