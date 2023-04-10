Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2023 12:19 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season started at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 9) and lasted for two hours, 40 minutes, and 40 seconds. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell clinched his first win of the season. Dirt racing ace Bell, who led the final 100 laps, held off Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, and several other Cup Series stars over the closing miles to win his first dirt racing event in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His win was secured on the final lap when a caution came out for a crash that froze the field, denying Reddick’s final effort at passing Bell for the win. The win marked Bell’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series career victory.

Meanwhile, Reddick finished P2, followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr., Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10.

The Food City Dirt Race saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 14 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Food City Dirt Race final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #31 - Justin Haley
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  9. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #21 - Harrison Burton
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  21. #77 - Ty Dillon
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  26. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  27. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  28. #1 - Ross Chastain
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #10 - Aric Almirola
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #51 - Matt Crafton (i)
  35. #5 - Kyle Larson
  36. #13 - Jonathan Davenport
  37. #22 - Joey Logano

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the ninth race of the 2023 season on April 16.

