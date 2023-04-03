Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (April 2) and lasted for three hours, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds. It took place at the Richmond Raceway, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson clinched his first win of the season. With the benefit of a fast final pit stop, Larson surged past the leaders and then held off the field in the final 25 laps to take the checkered flag.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who led for 93 laps, showed the strength of his #5 Chevrolet over the closing miles. He crossed the finish line 1.535 seconds ahead of his teammate Josh Berry to win the first short-track event of the season. The win marked his 20th NASCAR Cup Series career victory.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry, who was driving the #9 Chevrolet in place of the injured Chase Elliott, finished runner-up, securing his best Cup Series finish. He was followed by Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick in the top five.

The Toyota Owners 400 saw 22 lead changes among 11 drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Toyota Owners 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  6. #34 - Michael McDowell
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #13 - Chandler Smith (i)
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #24 - William Byron
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  28. #2 - Austin Cindric
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  37. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the eighth race of the 2023 season on April 9.

