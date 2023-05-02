Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the season started at 12 noon on Monday (May 1) after the event was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to steady rain on its scheduled date. The race took place at Dover Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries, and lasted for three hours, 27 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Martin Truex Jr., driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season despite starting 17th in the 36-car field. He worked his way forward and finally took the lead for the first time on 332 of 400 laps before running away from the rest of the field to take the checkered flag.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who led the final 69 laps, showed the strength of his #19 Toyota over the closing miles without a serious challenge. He crossed the finish line 0.505 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain to earn his fourth win on the one-mile track. The win marked his 32nd career Cup victory and first since a victory at Richmond on September 11, 2021, ending a 54-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain, who chased Truex Jr. over the closing mile but couldn’t challenge for the lead, finished P2, followed by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin in the top five.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Josh Berry (substitute for the injured Alex Bowman) completed the top 10.

The Wurth 400 saw 19 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Wurth 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #41 - Ryan Preece
  18. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  19. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #34 - Michael McDowell
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  29. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #22 - Joey Logano
  32. #5 - Kyle Larson
  33. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  34. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  35. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the 12th race of the 2023 season on May 7.

