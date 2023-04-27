Who will replace Alex Bowman for the upcoming NASCAR races?

Alex Bowman has been ruled out of NASCAR Cup Series action for three to four weeks due to fractured vertebrae, with Hendrick Motorsports naming Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry as his replacement.

Berry will fill in for Bowman in the #48 Chevrolet, starting with Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. He will continue to start at Kansas Speedway (May 7) and Darlington Raceway (May 14). Whether Bowman is available for the All-Star Race will depend on the progress of his recovery.

Alex Bowman is the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to miss Cup races due to injury this season. 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident in March and missed six races during his recovery.

Berry filled in for Elliott in five of those races and impressed everyone with his driving. He completed every race and earned two top-10 finishes - 10th at Phoenix Raceway and second at Richmond Raceway.

In a statement released by the team, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said:

“We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake [Harris, crew chief] and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Hendrick Motorsports is not the only team that needs a substitute driver as Bowman also had a scheduled Craftsman Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 20). If he does not recover in time, Spire Motorsports will have to come up with a different plan for the event.

“My focus now is on healing and resting” – Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman is currently winless and is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ standings. He was at the top of the regular season points table before a violation on the #48 car deducted 60 driver points.

In a statement, Alex Bowman said:

“Last night I was involved in an on-track accident while racing and fractured a vertebra. First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling OK. My focus now is on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make.”

He continued:

“I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks. I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

