NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2023 00:29 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed YellaWood 500.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is the 32nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 12. It will take place on Sunday, October 8, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The sixth playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will be contested over 109 laps at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. This will be the 64th annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously called Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Bank of America Roval 400.

A total of 37 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Charlotte. Six drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Mike Rockenfeller, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Todd Gilliland, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Conor Daly

Christopher Bell, the driver of #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400, finishing with a total time of two hours, 59 minutes, and 54 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Austin Hill
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 8 at 2 p.m. ET.

