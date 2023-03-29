NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for a thrilling SpeedyCash.com 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 is the fifth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 2) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 167 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the 25th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 250-mile Truck race.

36 entries for truck race at Texas:

36 Truck drivers entered this week. Notable names like Matt Mills and Josh Reaume return to the #20 and #22 entries for Young’s Motorsports and AM Racing, respectively. Meanwhile, few drivers – Chad Chastain, Trey Hutchens, Tyler Hill, and Timmy Hill will make their first series start of the 2023 season.

Halmar Friesen Racing driver Stewart Friesen won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 and will look to defend his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #14 - Trey Hutchens III #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Josh Reaume #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Keith McGee #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Chad Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - TBA #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

