NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2023 02:44 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for a thrilling SpeedyCash.com 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 is the fifth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 2) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 167 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the 25th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 250-mile Truck race.

36 entries for truck race at Texas: https://t.co/p02PJbKzxa

36 Truck drivers entered this week. Notable names like Matt Mills and Josh Reaume return to the #20 and #22 entries for Young’s Motorsports and AM Racing, respectively. Meanwhile, few drivers – Chad Chastain, Trey Hutchens, Tyler Hill, and Timmy Hill will make their first series start of the 2023 season.

Halmar Friesen Racing driver Stewart Friesen won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 and will look to defend his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #9 - Colby Howard
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  9. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  10. #14 - Trey Hutchens III
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Matt Mills
  16. #22 - Josh Reaume
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - Mason Massey
  23. #34 - Keith McGee
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Chad Chastain
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #46 - TBA
  31. #51 - Jack Wood
  32. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  33. #56 - Tyler Hill
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
