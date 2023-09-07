NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after the action-packed Cook Out Southern 500.

The Hollywood Casino 400is the 28th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 16. It will take place on Sunday (September 10) at Kansas Speedway. The second playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will be contested over 267 laps at the Kansas Speedway. This will be the 23rd annual Hollywood Casino 400 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly Twitter to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Kansas. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Sheldon Creed.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 10 minutes, and three seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Sheldon Creed #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Kansas Speedway on September 10 at 3 pm ET.