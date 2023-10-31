NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 31, 2023 18:49 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend after the action-packed Xfinity 500.

The Cup Series Championship Race is the 36th Cup race of the season and the final race of the season. It will take place on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway.

The 10th playoff race is planned to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The Championship 4 race will be contested over 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway. This will be the 36th annual Cup Series Championship Race hosted by the venue.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously known as Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Avondale, Arizona. Four playoff drivers have made it into the Championship 4 and out of the four, only one will be crowned the winner of the 2023 season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

The drivers who have changed on this weekend’s docket are: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Team Penske Ford, won last year’s Cup Series Championship Race, with a time of two hours, 58 minutes, and 42 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race full entry list

See below for a list of the 36 Cup Series drivers competing in the race at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5, at 3 pm ET.

