NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend after the action-packed Xfinity 500.

The Cup Series Championship Race is the 36th Cup race of the season and the final race of the season. It will take place on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway.

The 10th playoff race is planned to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The Championship 4 race will be contested over 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway. This will be the 36th annual Cup Series Championship Race hosted by the venue.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously known as Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Avondale, Arizona. Four playoff drivers have made it into the Championship 4 and out of the four, only one will be crowned the winner of the 2023 season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

The drivers who have changed on this weekend’s docket are: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Team Penske Ford, won last year’s Cup Series Championship Race, with a time of two hours, 58 minutes, and 42 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race full entry list

See below for a list of the 36 Cup Series drivers competing in the race at Phoenix Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5, at 3 pm ET.