NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will take place on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway. The 10th playoff race and final race of the 2023 Cup Series season can be watched on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 36th race of the 2023 season and the season’s title-deciding race. The Phoenix Raceway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its start.

The venue features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch. The track first opened up in 1964 and hosted its first Cup Series Championship Race in 1988, where Alan Kulwicki took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers, including four playoff drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race, will race for over 312 laps at the one-mile tri-oval track. The drivers who made the Championship 4 were Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. They will battle for the chance to be the 2023 Cup Series Champion.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and finish with the Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday.

The Phoenix Raceway will host the season’s 36th event of the Cup Series, the 33rd for the Xfinity Series, and the 23rd for the Truck Series over three days.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the Champion in 2022. This year, however, the #22 Ford was knocked out of the title hunt in the Round of 16.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

See below for the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Phoenix Raceway:

Thursday, November 2, 2023

8 pm ET: Truck Series practice

9 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

10:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

Friday, November 3, 2023

2:30 pm ET: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

6:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

8:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

10 pm ET: Craftsman 150

Saturday, November 4, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Sunday, November 5, 2023

3 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Come and watch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Phoenix Raceway from November 2 to November 5.