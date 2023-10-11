NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 11, 2023 12:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas in Nevada this weekend after the action-packed Bank of America Roval 400.

The South Point 400 is the 33rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The seventh playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The South Point 400 will be contested over 267 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will be the sixth annual South Point 400 hosted by the venue.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously called Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 South Point 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Las Vegas. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket. They're #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Team Penske Ford, won last year’s South Point 400, with a time of three hours, 04 minutes, and 10 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 South Point 400 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...