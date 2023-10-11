NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas in Nevada this weekend after the action-packed Bank of America Roval 400.

The South Point 400 is the 33rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The seventh playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The South Point 400 will be contested over 267 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will be the sixth annual South Point 400 hosted by the venue.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously called Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 South Point 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Las Vegas. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket. They're #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Team Penske Ford, won last year’s South Point 400, with a time of three hours, 04 minutes, and 10 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 South Point 400 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.