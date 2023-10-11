NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR South Point 400 will take place on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The seventh playoff race can be watched on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET.

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 33rd race of the 2023 season and the first race of the Round of 8. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its start.

The venue features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch. The track opened in 1996 and hosted the inaugural South Point 400 in 1998, where NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s, October 14, practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 1:20 pm ET and end with the South Point 400 main race on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season’s 33rd event of the Cup Series and the 30th for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

The drivers who qualified for the Round of 8 are William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney.

Jimmie Johnson is known as one of the most successful drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with four wins.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano will enter as the defending champion of the South Point 400 and will look to defend his title.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR South Point 400

Below is the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

7:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 14, 2023

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 302

Sunday, October 15, 2023

2:30 pm ET: South Point 400

Come and watch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 13 to October 15.