NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after a chaotic Toyota Owners 400.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 2) at the Richmond Raceway. The action will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile-long, D-Shaped asphalt short track. Sunday's event marks the 133rd race hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The short track features 14 degrees of banking at turn 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. It is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 37 entries for Cup race at Richmond. Chandler Smith in third Kaulig car (No. 13). Josh Berry in the 9. Anthony Alfredo in 78. 37 entries for Cup race at Richmond. Chandler Smith in third Kaulig car (No. 13). Josh Berry in the 9. Anthony Alfredo in 78. https://t.co/XUNCEn7NA8

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag, and four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, who is making his fourth start of the season, #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo will make his first Cup Series start of the season.

As Chase Elliot has not recovered from his injury yet, the #9 of Hendrick Motorsports will be driven by Josh Berry after giving the wheel to IMSA star Jordan Taylor at COTA.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, four minutes, 43 seconds. They will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Toyota Owners 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith (i) #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Richmond Raceway on April 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

