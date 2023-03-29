Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2023 01:24 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after a chaotic Toyota Owners 400.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 2) at the Richmond Raceway. The action will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile-long, D-Shaped asphalt short track. Sunday's event marks the 133rd race hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The short track features 14 degrees of banking at turn 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. It is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400.

37 entries for Cup race at Richmond. Chandler Smith in third Kaulig car (No. 13). Josh Berry in the 9. Anthony Alfredo in 78. https://t.co/XUNCEn7NA8

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag, and four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, who is making his fourth start of the season, #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo will make his first Cup Series start of the season.

As Chase Elliot has not recovered from his injury yet, the #9 of Hendrick Motorsports will be driven by Josh Berry after giving the wheel to IMSA star Jordan Taylor at COTA.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, four minutes, 43 seconds. They will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Toyota Owners 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith (i)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Richmond Raceway on April 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

