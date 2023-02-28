Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after kicking off the season with a thrilling NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is the second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (March 3) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 9:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠, 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮!🏁NASCAR in Vegas coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for one weekend only – March 3-5#Pennzoil400 | #Alsco300 | #VictoriasVoice200 https://t.co/TyMg9Db5eC

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long permanent D-shaped oval racetrack. Friday’s event marks the sixth annual Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Truck Series.

35 truck entries at Vegas (all would get in with 36 spots). 1-Grala 17-Nemechek 41-Chastain 51-Busch https://t.co/it32f4gtwU

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable drivers Kaz Grala, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Mills, Max Gutierrez, Josh Reaume, Jake Garcia, and Brennan Poole. Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the field.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith won last year’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #1 - Kaz Grala
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - John Hunter Nemechek
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Matt Mills
  16. #22 - Max Gutierrez
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #32 - Bret Holmes
  21. #33 - Mason Massey
  22. #34 - Josh Reaume
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Ross Chastain
  26. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #46 - Brennan Poole
  30. #51 - Kyle Busch
  31. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  32. #56 - Timmy Hill
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

