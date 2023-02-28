NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after kicking off the season with a thrilling NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is the second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (March 3) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 9:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway @LVMotorSpeedway

NASCAR in Vegas coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for one weekend only – March 3-5



#Pennzoil400 | #Alsco300 | #VictoriasVoice200 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠, 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮!NASCAR in Vegas coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for one weekend only – March 3-5 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠, 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮!🏁NASCAR in Vegas coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for one weekend only – March 3-5#Pennzoil400 | #Alsco300 | #VictoriasVoice200 https://t.co/TyMg9Db5eC

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long permanent D-shaped oval racetrack. Friday’s event marks the sixth annual Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Truck Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 35 truck entries at Vegas (all would get in with 36 spots). 1-Grala 17-Nemechek 41-Chastain 51-Busch 35 truck entries at Vegas (all would get in with 36 spots). 1-Grala 17-Nemechek 41-Chastain 51-Busch https://t.co/it32f4gtwU

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable drivers Kaz Grala, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Mills, Max Gutierrez, Josh Reaume, Jake Garcia, and Brennan Poole. Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the field.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith won last year’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #1 - Kaz Grala #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Max Gutierrez #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ross Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Brennan Poole #51 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes