Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2023 19:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after an action-packed Wurth 400.

The Wurth 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 30) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The action will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps at the one-mile concrete speedway. It marks the 105th race hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

36 entries for Cup race at Dover. 15-Poole 51-Yeley 78-McLeod https://t.co/Zb5kMv2qa5

The Dover Motor Speedway features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch. This concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Wurth 400. 36 cars will take on the green flag this week and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole and #38 Front Row Motorsport’s Todd Gilliland.

There's only 4⃣ days left to secure your @MonsterMile scanner rentals! 🎧All rentals must be secured by 5:00 p.m. ET on 4/27/2023. No walk ups will be available at the track.Get yours today! ⬇️wwwRacingElectronics.com/rentals #REequipped | #NASCAR | @PRNlive | #NASCAR75 https://t.co/DFgqYbiZCI

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott won last year’s Wurth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 49 minutes, and 39 seconds. The #9 Chevrolet driver will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Wurth 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...