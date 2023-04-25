NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after an action-packed Wurth 400.

The Wurth 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 30) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The action will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps at the one-mile concrete speedway. It marks the 105th race hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for Cup race at Dover. 15-Poole 51-Yeley 78-McLeod 36 entries for Cup race at Dover. 15-Poole 51-Yeley 78-McLeod https://t.co/Zb5kMv2qa5

The Dover Motor Speedway features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch. This concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Wurth 400. 36 cars will take on the green flag this week and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole and #38 Front Row Motorsport’s Todd Gilliland.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott won last year’s Wurth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 49 minutes, and 39 seconds. The #9 Chevrolet driver will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Wurth 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET.

