NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2023 02:24 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend after a thriller at the Circuit of the Americas.

The ToyotaCare 250 is the seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 1) at the Richmond Raceway. The action of the first short track race will kick off at 1:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped, asphalt short track. Saturday’s event will be the 43rd annual ToyotaCare 250 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the series.

The track features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the ToyotaCare 250.

40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Richmond. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. https://t.co/sZAsa8pDHg

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week and there are no Cup drivers as it's a Dash 4 Cash race. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s ToyotaCare 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - TBA
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Derek Kraus
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Chris Hacker
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Alex Labbe
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #96 - Kyle Weatherman
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway on April 1 at 1:00 pm ET.

