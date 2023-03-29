NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend after a thriller at the Circuit of the Americas.

The ToyotaCare 250 is the seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 1) at the Richmond Raceway. The action of the first short track race will kick off at 1:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped, asphalt short track. Saturday’s event will be the 43rd annual ToyotaCare 250 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the series.

The track features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the ToyotaCare 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Richmond. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Richmond. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. https://t.co/sZAsa8pDHg

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week and there are no Cup drivers as it's a Dash 4 Cash race. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s ToyotaCare 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - TBA #08 - Gray Gaulding #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Chris Hacker #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #96 - Kyle Weatherman #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway on April 1 at 1:00 pm ET.

