NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 26, 2023 22:10 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the action-packed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The YellaWood 500 is the 31st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 12. It will take place on Sunday, October 1, at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The fifth playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The YellaWood 500 will be contested over 188 laps at the Talladega Superspeedway. This will be the 55th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously called Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 YellaWood 500.

A total of 38 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Alabama. Six drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #36 Front Row Motorsports’ Riley Herbst, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Chase Elliott, the driver of #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet won last year’s YellaWood 500, finishing with a total time of three hours, 15 minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 YellaWood 500 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Brennan Poole
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #36 - Riley Herbst
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - JJ Yeley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - BJ McLeod
  38. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

