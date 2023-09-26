NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the action-packed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The YellaWood 500 is the 31st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 12. It will take place on Sunday, October 1, at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

The fifth playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The YellaWood 500 will be contested over 188 laps at the Talladega Superspeedway. This will be the 55th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously called Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 YellaWood 500.

Expand Tweet

A total of 38 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Alabama. Six drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #36 Front Row Motorsports’ Riley Herbst, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Chase Elliott, the driver of #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet won last year’s YellaWood 500, finishing with a total time of three hours, 15 minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 YellaWood 500 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Riley Herbst #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 1 at 2 p.m. ET.