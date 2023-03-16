The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend for the Ambetter Health 400, which will be held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (March 19) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 11:35 pm ET on Saturday (March 18) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 260 laps on the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. It will feature 28 degrees of banking in turns and 5 degrees straightaway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Ambetter Health 400, which was previously known as the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen three winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, and William Byron - in the first four races this season, with Byron securing back-to-back races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are the only two active drivers to have the most Ambetter Health 400 wins (two times).

Where to watch NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 19, 2023

3:00 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400

The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the fifth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Ambetter Health 400. As a result, all the action in Hampton, Georgia including the qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX and PRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Georgia.

