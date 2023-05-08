Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 08, 2023 11:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

Twelve races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the ninth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 7).

In an intensely competitive 400-mile race, Hamlin grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson in a close battle on the last lap to earn his fourth win at the track and the 49th race victory of his career.

DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT KANSAS AFTER AN EPIC BATTLE WITH KYLE LARSON! https://t.co/2wfK5BnhVm

With the Sunday victory, the #11 Toyota driver gained 51 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to fourth place in the driver’s standings with 368 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Ross Chastain gained 34 points and stayed on top of the points table with 404 points and five top-five finishes.

William Byron, who started on pole, scored his best finish of P3 at Kansas and gained 34 points. He sits in ninth position in the points table with 331 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.

Cup points grid (14 to go): Chastain +149, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Hamlin-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +103, Blaney +99, Keselowski +66, Buescher +47, Bowman +15, Suarez +4, Briscoe -4, Wallace -6, Gibbs -20, McDowell -22, Cindric -29 https://t.co/cpbdk26i2C

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season so far include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR points table after 2023 AdventHealth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Ross Chastain - 404
  2. Christopher Bell – 373
  3. Martin Truex Jr. - 368
  4. Denny Hamlin - 368
  5. Kevin Harvick - 358
  6. Tyler Reddick - 354
  7. Ryan Blaney - 350
  8. Kyle Larson - 338
  9. William Byron – 331
  10. Brad Keselowski - 321
  11. Joey Logano - 315
  12. Kyle Busch – 308
  13. Chris Buescher - 302
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 295
  15. Alex Bowman - 270
  16. Daniel Suarez - 259
  17. Chase Briscoe - 255
  18. Bubba Wallace - 253
  19. Ty Gibbs - 239
  20. Michael McDowell - 237
  21. Austin Cindric - 230
  22. Corey LaJoie - 225
  23. Todd Gilliland - 214
  24. Erik Jones - 209
  25. Aric Almirola - 205
  26. AJ Allmendinger - 200
  27. Justin Haley - 196
  28. Ryan Preece - 179
  29. Chase Elliott - 178
  30. Austin Dillon - 164
  31. Harrison Burton - 145
  32. Noah Gragson - 127
  33. Ty Dillon - 100
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. B.J. McLeod - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  40. Conor Daly - 9
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  42. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on May 14.

