NASCAR 2023 points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Twelve races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the ninth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 7).
In an intensely competitive 400-mile race, Hamlin grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson in a close battle on the last lap to earn his fourth win at the track and the 49th race victory of his career.
With the Sunday victory, the #11 Toyota driver gained 51 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to fourth place in the driver’s standings with 368 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Ross Chastain gained 34 points and stayed on top of the points table with 404 points and five top-five finishes.
William Byron, who started on pole, scored his best finish of P3 at Kansas and gained 34 points. He sits in ninth position in the points table with 331 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season so far include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick.
NASCAR points table after 2023 AdventHealth 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Ross Chastain - 404
- Christopher Bell – 373
- Martin Truex Jr. - 368
- Denny Hamlin - 368
- Kevin Harvick - 358
- Tyler Reddick - 354
- Ryan Blaney - 350
- Kyle Larson - 338
- William Byron – 331
- Brad Keselowski - 321
- Joey Logano - 315
- Kyle Busch – 308
- Chris Buescher - 302
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 295
- Alex Bowman - 270
- Daniel Suarez - 259
- Chase Briscoe - 255
- Bubba Wallace - 253
- Ty Gibbs - 239
- Michael McDowell - 237
- Austin Cindric - 230
- Corey LaJoie - 225
- Todd Gilliland - 214
- Erik Jones - 209
- Aric Almirola - 205
- AJ Allmendinger - 200
- Justin Haley - 196
- Ryan Preece - 179
- Chase Elliott - 178
- Austin Dillon - 164
- Harrison Burton - 145
- Noah Gragson - 127
- Ty Dillon - 100
- Cody Ware - 65
- B.J. McLeod - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on May 14.