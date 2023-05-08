NASCAR 2023 points standings after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Twelve races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the ninth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 7).

In an intensely competitive 400-mile race, Hamlin grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson in a close battle on the last lap to earn his fourth win at the track and the 49th race victory of his career.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT KANSAS AFTER AN EPIC BATTLE WITH KYLE LARSON! DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT KANSAS AFTER AN EPIC BATTLE WITH KYLE LARSON! https://t.co/2wfK5BnhVm

With the Sunday victory, the #11 Toyota driver gained 51 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to fourth place in the driver’s standings with 368 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Ross Chastain gained 34 points and stayed on top of the points table with 404 points and five top-five finishes.

William Byron, who started on pole, scored his best finish of P3 at Kansas and gained 34 points. He sits in ninth position in the points table with 331 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup points grid (14 to go): Chastain +149, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Hamlin-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +103, Blaney +99, Keselowski +66, Buescher +47, Bowman +15, Suarez +4, Briscoe -4, Wallace -6, Gibbs -20, McDowell -22, Cindric -29 Cup points grid (14 to go): Chastain +149, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Hamlin-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +103, Blaney +99, Keselowski +66, Buescher +47, Bowman +15, Suarez +4, Briscoe -4, Wallace -6, Gibbs -20, McDowell -22, Cindric -29 https://t.co/cpbdk26i2C

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season so far include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR points table after 2023 AdventHealth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ross Chastain - 404 Christopher Bell – 373 Martin Truex Jr. - 368 Denny Hamlin - 368 Kevin Harvick - 358 Tyler Reddick - 354 Ryan Blaney - 350 Kyle Larson - 338 William Byron – 331 Brad Keselowski - 321 Joey Logano - 315 Kyle Busch – 308 Chris Buescher - 302 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 295 Alex Bowman - 270 Daniel Suarez - 259 Chase Briscoe - 255 Bubba Wallace - 253 Ty Gibbs - 239 Michael McDowell - 237 Austin Cindric - 230 Corey LaJoie - 225 Todd Gilliland - 214 Erik Jones - 209 Aric Almirola - 205 AJ Allmendinger - 200 Justin Haley - 196 Ryan Preece - 179 Chase Elliott - 178 Austin Dillon - 164 Harrison Burton - 145 Noah Gragson - 127 Ty Dillon - 100 Cody Ware - 65 B.J. McLeod - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 11 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on May 14.

