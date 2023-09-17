NASCAR 2023 points standings after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin became the latest driver to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

In a thrilling Bristol race, Hamlin led the second half of the race without any challenge and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Bass Pro Shops Night Race victory, the #11 Toyota driver received 47 points. He maintained the third place in the points table with 3032 points, three wins and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P9 at Bristol, William Byron gained 38 points and regained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3036 points after five wins and 10 top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 54 points and is seventh place in the points table with 3016 points.

Defending champion Chris Buescher could not repeat his heroics, finishing P4. Therefore, he gained 37 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 3021 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the third playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron (P) - 3036 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3036 Denny Hamlin (P) - 3032 Kyle Larson (P) - 3023 Chris Buescher (P) - 3021 Kyle Busch (P) – 3019 Christopher Bell (P) - 3016 Tyler Reddick (P) - 3014 Ross Chastain (P) - 3011 Brad Keselowski (P) - 3011 Ryan Blaney (P) - 3008 Bubba Wallace (P) - 3000 Joey Logano (P) - 2071 Kevin Harvick (P) - 2071 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2068 Michael McDowell (P) - 2059 Ty Gibbs # - 648 Chase Elliott (P) - 631 Daniel Suarez - 613 Alex Bowman - 587 AJ Allmendinger - 564 Aric Almirola - 510 Austin Cindric - 498 Ryan Preece - 484 Corey LaJoie - 482 Erik Jones - 481 Justin Haley - 475 Todd Gilliland - 454 Austin Dillon - 420 Chase Briscoe - 383 Harrison Burton - 365 Ty Dillon - 280 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Ryan Newman - 35 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24.