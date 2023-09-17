NASCAR 2023 points standings after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin became the latest driver to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
In a thrilling Bristol race, Hamlin led the second half of the race without any challenge and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.
With the Bass Pro Shops Night Race victory, the #11 Toyota driver received 47 points. He maintained the third place in the points table with 3032 points, three wins and 11 top-five finishes.
After finishing P9 at Bristol, William Byron gained 38 points and regained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3036 points after five wins and 10 top-five finishes.
Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 54 points and is seventh place in the points table with 3016 points.
Defending champion Chris Buescher could not repeat his heroics, finishing P4. Therefore, he gained 37 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 3021 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the third playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron (P) - 3036
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3036
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 3032
- Kyle Larson (P) - 3023
- Chris Buescher (P) - 3021
- Kyle Busch (P) – 3019
- Christopher Bell (P) - 3016
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 3014
- Ross Chastain (P) - 3011
- Brad Keselowski (P) - 3011
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 3008
- Bubba Wallace (P) - 3000
- Joey Logano (P) - 2071
- Kevin Harvick (P) - 2071
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2068
- Michael McDowell (P) - 2059
- Ty Gibbs # - 648
- Chase Elliott (P) - 631
- Daniel Suarez - 613
- Alex Bowman - 587
- AJ Allmendinger - 564
- Aric Almirola - 510
- Austin Cindric - 498
- Ryan Preece - 484
- Corey LaJoie - 482
- Erik Jones - 481
- Justin Haley - 475
- Todd Gilliland - 454
- Austin Dillon - 420
- Chase Briscoe - 383
- Harrison Burton - 365
- Ty Dillon - 280
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Ryan Newman - 35
- Andy Lally - 32
- Mike Rockenfeller - 31
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24.