NASCAR 2023 points standings after HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 24, 2023 13:52 IST
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth driver to win more than one race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday (July 23).

In a thrilling Pocono race, Hamlin survived the late restart and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the HighPoint.com 400 victory, the #11 Toyota driver was awarded 55 points. He moved from fourth to third place in the Cup Series points table with 656 points.

After finishing P3 at “The Tricky Triangle”, Martin Truex Jr. gained 44 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 711 points after three wins and eight top-five finishes.

William Byron, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P14 in the race. He gained 31 points and stands in second place on the points table with 681 points.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P10. With that, he gained 27 points and occupied 21st place in the points table with 399 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 21 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 711
  2. William Byron - 681
  3. Denny Hamlin - 656
  4. Christopher Bell - 636
  5. Ross Chastain - 613
  6. Kyle Busch - 609
  7. Kyle Larson - 601
  8. Kevin Harvick - 601
  9. Ryan Blaney - 591
  10. Joey Logano - 575
  11. Tyler Reddick - 563
  12. Brad Keselowski - 560
  13. Chris Buescher - 549
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 494
  15. Bubba Wallace - 465
  16. Michael McDowell - 455
  17. AJ Allmendinger - 438
  18. Daniel Suarez - 432
  19. Ty Gibbs # - 427
  20. Alex Bowman - 409
  21. Chase Elliott - 399
  22. Austin Cindric - 395
  23. Justin Haley - 393
  24. Todd Gilliland - 358
  25. Aric Almirola - 352
  26. Corey LaJoie - 351
  27. Ryan Preece - 341
  28. Erik Jones - 322
  29. Harrison Burton - 297
  30. Austin Dillon - 295
  31. Chase Briscoe-257
  32. Ty Dillon - 200
  33. Noah Gragson # - 190
  34. BJ McLeod - 116
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Jordan Taylor - 16
  40. Ryan Newman - 16
  41. Andy Lally - 13
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at Richmond Raceway on July 30.

Edited by Yash Soni
