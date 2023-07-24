NASCAR 2023 points standings after HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth driver to win more than one race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday (July 23).

In a thrilling Pocono race, Hamlin survived the late restart and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the HighPoint.com 400 victory, the #11 Toyota driver was awarded 55 points. He moved from fourth to third place in the Cup Series points table with 656 points.

After finishing P3 at “The Tricky Triangle”, Martin Truex Jr. gained 44 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 711 points after three wins and eight top-five finishes.

William Byron, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P14 in the race. He gained 31 points and stands in second place on the points table with 681 points.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P10. With that, he gained 27 points and occupied 21st place in the points table with 399 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 21 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 711 William Byron - 681 Denny Hamlin - 656 Christopher Bell - 636 Ross Chastain - 613 Kyle Busch - 609 Kyle Larson - 601 Kevin Harvick - 601 Ryan Blaney - 591 Joey Logano - 575 Tyler Reddick - 563 Brad Keselowski - 560 Chris Buescher - 549 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 494 Bubba Wallace - 465 Michael McDowell - 455 AJ Allmendinger - 438 Daniel Suarez - 432 Ty Gibbs # - 427 Alex Bowman - 409 Chase Elliott - 399 Austin Cindric - 395 Justin Haley - 393 Todd Gilliland - 358 Aric Almirola - 352 Corey LaJoie - 351 Ryan Preece - 341 Erik Jones - 322 Harrison Burton - 297 Austin Dillon - 295 Chase Briscoe-257 Ty Dillon - 200 Noah Gragson # - 190 BJ McLeod - 116 Cody Ware - 65 Shane Van Gisbergen - 55 Jenson Button - 36 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor - 16 Ryan Newman - 16 Andy Lally - 13 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at Richmond Raceway on July 30.