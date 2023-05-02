Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2023 15:01 IST
NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the eighth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday (May 1).

In an action-packed Dover race, Truex Jr. took the lead for the first time with 69 laps remaining and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Not too bad for a Monday. @BassProShops #TeamToyota https://t.co/MMF7iqjxCE

With Monday’s victory, the 2017 Cup champion gained 49 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to fourth place in the driver’s standings with 330 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 10th. With that, he gained just 28 points and occupies 29th place in the points table with 148 points.

After winning Stage 2 and leading 98 laps at Dover, Ross Chastain scored his best finish of the season. With a P2 finish, he moved to the top of the points table with 370 points and four top-five finishes.

Cup points grid (15 races to go): Chastain +139, Busch-2w, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +101, Blaney +95, Hamlin +86, Keselowski +72, Buescher +46, Bowman +39, Briscoe +19, Suarez -19, Gibbs -22, Cindric -26, McDowell -33 https://t.co/Kcno1j325u

Kyle Busch, who started on pole at Dover, finished P21 and gained 16 points. He sits in eighth position in the points table with 306 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Wurth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 11 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Ross Chastain – 370
  2. Christopher Bell - 367
  3. Kevin Harvick – 332
  4. Martin Truex Jr. - 330
  5. Ryan Blaney – 326
  6. Tyler Reddick - 319
  7. Denny Hamlin – 317
  8. Kyle Busch - 306
  9. Brad Keselowski – 303
  10. Kyle Larson - 300
  11. William Byron - 297
  12. Chris Buescher – 277
  13. Joey Logano - 274
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 270
  15. Alex Bowman - 270
  16. Chase Briscoe - 250
  17. Daniel Suarez - 231
  18. Ty Gibbs - 228
  19. Austin Cindric - 224
  20. Michael McDowell - 217
  21. Bubba Wallace - 216
  22. Corey LaJoie - 208
  23. Todd Gilliland - 201
  24. Erik Jones - 186
  25. Aric Almirola - 181
  26. Justin Haley - 177
  27. AJ Allmendinger - 171
  28. Ryan Preece - 169
  29. Chase Elliott - 148
  30. Harrison Burton - 138
  31. Austin Dillon - 133
  32. Noah Gragson - 111
  33. Ty Dillon - 82
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. B.J. McLeod - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  40. Conor Daly - 9
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  42. Jonathan Davenport- 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on May 7.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...