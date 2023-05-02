Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the eighth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday (May 1).
In an action-packed Dover race, Truex Jr. took the lead for the first time with 69 laps remaining and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Monday’s victory, the 2017 Cup champion gained 49 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to fourth place in the driver’s standings with 330 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.
Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 10th. With that, he gained just 28 points and occupies 29th place in the points table with 148 points.
After winning Stage 2 and leading 98 laps at Dover, Ross Chastain scored his best finish of the season. With a P2 finish, he moved to the top of the points table with 370 points and four top-five finishes.
Kyle Busch, who started on pole at Dover, finished P21 and gained 16 points. He sits in eighth position in the points table with 306 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Wurth 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 11 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Ross Chastain – 370
- Christopher Bell - 367
- Kevin Harvick – 332
- Martin Truex Jr. - 330
- Ryan Blaney – 326
- Tyler Reddick - 319
- Denny Hamlin – 317
- Kyle Busch - 306
- Brad Keselowski – 303
- Kyle Larson - 300
- William Byron - 297
- Chris Buescher – 277
- Joey Logano - 274
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 270
- Alex Bowman - 270
- Chase Briscoe - 250
- Daniel Suarez - 231
- Ty Gibbs - 228
- Austin Cindric - 224
- Michael McDowell - 217
- Bubba Wallace - 216
- Corey LaJoie - 208
- Todd Gilliland - 201
- Erik Jones - 186
- Aric Almirola - 181
- Justin Haley - 177
- AJ Allmendinger - 171
- Ryan Preece - 169
- Chase Elliott - 148
- Harrison Burton - 138
- Austin Dillon - 133
- Noah Gragson - 111
- Ty Dillon - 82
- Cody Ware - 65
- B.J. McLeod - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport- 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on May 7.