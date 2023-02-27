NASCAR 2023: Points table after the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Two races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the latest winner this season after winning the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26.

In an action-packed Pala Casino 400, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took the lead on Lap 143 and held on through the final round of green-flag pit stops to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch today LFG!! Man this one felt good. My guys brought me atoday LFG!! Man this one felt good. My guys brought me a 🚀 today 🏁 https://t.co/dCwXKNCrV3

With Sunday’s victory, Busch locked in his playoff spot and gained 49 points, extending his lead over Denny Hamlin to three points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 67 points, with one win and one top-five finish.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P29 after developing electrical issues in early laps. He gained only eight points and stands 24th in the points table with 32 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup driver points: Stenhouse-1w, Busch-1w, Chastain +54, Logano +53, Bowman +42, Harvick +41, Suarez +39, Buescher +36, Hamlin +26, Keselowski +26, Truex +22, Blaney +19, LaJoie +13, Elliott +11, Bell +11, McDowell +2, Gibbs -2, Cindric -2 Cup driver points: Stenhouse-1w, Busch-1w, Chastain +54, Logano +53, Bowman +42, Harvick +41, Suarez +39, Buescher +36, Hamlin +26, Keselowski +26, Truex +22, Blaney +19, LaJoie +13, Elliott +11, Bell +11, McDowell +2, Gibbs -2, Cindric -2 https://t.co/Tz7SVHKrBg

Joey Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, gained 39 points after finishing the race in P10. He currently sits second in the points table with 92 points.

After finishing in P3 at the Auto Club Speedway, Ross Chastain took a huge jump in the points standings from sixth place to securing the top spot with 92 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the Pala Casino 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ross Chastain - 92 Joey Logano - 91 Alex Bowman – 80 Kevin Harvick - 79 Daniel Suarez - 77 Chris Buescher – 74 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 73 Kyle Busch - 67 Denny Hamlin - 64 Brad Keselowski - 64 Martin Truex Jr. - 60 Ryan Blaney - 57 Corey LaJoie - 51 Chase Elliott - 49 Christopher Bell - 49 Michael McDowell - 40 Ty Gibbs - 38 Austin Cindric - 38 AJ Allmendinger - 35 Harrison Burton - 35 Todd Gilliland - 35 Cody Ware - 33 Austin Dillon - 32 Kyle Larson - 32 Aric Almirola - 31 Bubba Wallace - 28 Noah Gragson - 28 William Byron - 25 Justin Haley - 21 B.J. McLeod - 20 Erik Jones - 19 Chase Briscoe - 19 Ryan Preece - 15- Ty Dillon - 7 Tyler Reddick - 4 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jimmie Johnson - 10

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes