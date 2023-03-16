Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 16, 2023 20:42 IST
The Ambetter Health 400 marks the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 19, at 3:00 pm ET at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 65th annual event hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Headin' down to Hotlanta. https://t.co/Yt7GwHHxhs

Heading to Georgia, the defending champion of the event William Byron stands at the top of the betting odds at +900 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +900 and Kyle Busch at +1200 for the second-highest betting odds.

Sunday will be @KyleLarsonRacin 300th NASCAR Cup Series start, but he hasn't clenched the win at AMS yet. Does he change that this weekend?#Ambetter400 | #NASCAR75 https://t.co/GthS6xQUYK

The four drivers tied the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +1200 are Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin. They are followed by Christopher Bell at +1500 odds and Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, and Alex Bowman all stand at the fifth-highest betting odds.

Byron will look to continue his momentum this month with a third straight win. The 25-year-old started 12th but managed to win the first stage and took the checkered flag on the final lap of the race, beating Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. William Byron, +900
  2. Kyle Larson, +900
  3. Kyle Busch, +1000
  4. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  5. Ross Chastain, +1200
  6. Joey Logano, +1200
  7. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  8. Christopher Bell, +1500
  9. Tyler Reddick, +1800
  10. Brad Keselowski, +1800
  11. Alex Bowman, +1800
  12. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  13. Martin Truex Jr., +2500
  14. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  15. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  16. Chris Buescher, +2500
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +3000
  18. Erik Jones, +3000
  19. Austin Cindric, +3000
  20. Aric Almirola, +3000
  21. Chase Briscoe, +4000
  22. Austin Dillon, +4000
  23. Ryan Preece, +5000
  24. Josh Berry, +5000
  25. Corey Lajoie, +5000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger, +5000
  27. Michael McDowell, +6000
  28. Justin Haley, +6000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +8000
  30. Noah Gragson, +8000
  31. Ty Gibbs, +8000
  32. Harrison Burton, +10000
  33. Ty Dillon, +25000
  34. J.J. Yeley, +50000
  35. Cody Ware, +50000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

