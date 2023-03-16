NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Ambetter Health 400 marks the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 19, at 3:00 pm ET at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 65th annual event hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Georgia, the defending champion of the event William Byron stands at the top of the betting odds at +900 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +900 and Kyle Busch at +1200 for the second-highest betting odds.

The four drivers tied the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +1200 are Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin. They are followed by Christopher Bell at +1500 odds and Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, and Alex Bowman all stand at the fifth-highest betting odds.

Byron will look to continue his momentum this month with a third straight win. The 25-year-old started 12th but managed to win the first stage and took the checkered flag on the final lap of the race, beating Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

William Byron, +900 Kyle Larson, +900 Kyle Busch, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 Christopher Bell, +1500 Tyler Reddick, +1800 Brad Keselowski, +1800 Alex Bowman, +1800 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Martin Truex Jr., +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Chris Buescher, +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +3000 Erik Jones, +3000 Austin Cindric, +3000 Aric Almirola, +3000 Chase Briscoe, +4000 Austin Dillon, +4000 Ryan Preece, +5000 Josh Berry, +5000 Corey Lajoie, +5000 A.J. Allmendinger, +5000 Michael McDowell, +6000 Justin Haley, +6000 Todd Gilliland, +8000 Noah Gragson, +8000 Ty Gibbs, +8000 Harrison Burton, +10000 Ty Dillon, +25000 J.J. Yeley, +50000 Cody Ware, +50000 B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

