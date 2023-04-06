NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City Dirt Race marks the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 pm ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile short track features 22-24 degrees of banking at turns and nine degrees on the straights.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing for over 250 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 63rd annual Food City Dirt Race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Bristol, Tennessee, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds at +550 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Nation. He clinched 2023 season’s first win last week at Richmond Raceway and will look to continue his momentum this week with a second consecutive race victory.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +600, followed by Christopher Bell at +650 and three drivers – William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Briscoe stand at +1000 in the odds table.

The defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch (+1200) and Team Penkse driver Ryan Blaney (+1500) have the fourth and fifth highest odds. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the eighth-highest odds at +2000 to win in Bristol.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +550 Tyler Reddick, +600 Christopher Bell, +650 William Byron, +1000 Joey Logano, +1000 Chase Briscoe, +1000 Kyle Busch, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1500 Ross Chastain, +1500 Denny Hamlin, +1800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000 Martin Truex Jr., +2500 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Alex Bowman, +2500 Chris Buescher, +3000 Brad Keselowski, +3000 Kevin Harvick, +4000 Josh Berry, +4000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Jonathan Davenport, +6000 Bubba Wallace, +6000 Ty Dillon, +8000 Ryan Preece, +8000 Michael McDowell, +8000 Justin Haley, +8000 Ty Gibbs, +8000 A.J. Allmendinger, +10000 Erik Jones, +15000 Austin Cindric, +15000 Todd Gilliland, +20000 Noah Gragson, +20000 Harrison Burton, +20000 Aric Almirola, +20000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

