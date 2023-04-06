Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2023 00:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City Dirt Race marks the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 pm ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile short track features 22-24 degrees of banking at turns and nine degrees on the straights.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing for over 250 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 63rd annual Food City Dirt Race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Bristol, Tennessee, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds at +550 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Nation. He clinched 2023 season’s first win last week at Richmond Raceway and will look to continue his momentum this week with a second consecutive race victory.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +600, followed by Christopher Bell at +650 and three drivers – William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Briscoe stand at +1000 in the odds table.

The defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch (+1200) and Team Penkse driver Ryan Blaney (+1500) have the fourth and fifth highest odds. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the eighth-highest odds at +2000 to win in Bristol.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +550
  2. Tyler Reddick, +600
  3. Christopher Bell, +650
  4. William Byron, +1000
  5. Joey Logano, +1000
  6. Chase Briscoe, +1000
  7. Kyle Busch, +1200
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  9. Ross Chastain, +1500
  10. Denny Hamlin, +1800
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000
  12. Martin Truex Jr., +2500
  13. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  14. Alex Bowman, +2500
  15. Chris Buescher, +3000
  16. Brad Keselowski, +3000
  17. Kevin Harvick, +4000
  18. Josh Berry, +4000
  19. Austin Dillon, +5000
  20. Jonathan Davenport, +6000
  21. Bubba Wallace, +6000
  22. Ty Dillon, +8000
  23. Ryan Preece, +8000
  24. Michael McDowell, +8000
  25. Justin Haley, +8000
  26. Ty Gibbs, +8000
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +10000
  28. Erik Jones, +15000
  29. Austin Cindric, +15000
  30. Todd Gilliland, +20000
  31. Noah Gragson, +20000
  32. Harrison Burton, +20000
  33. Aric Almirola, +20000
  34. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  35. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  36. Cody Ware, +100000
  37. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

Edited by Yash Singh
