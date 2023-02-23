NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The Pala Casino 400 marks the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, February 26th, at 3:30 pm ET at Auto Club Speedway.

The two-mile oval track features a total of four turns, with 14 degrees of banking in the turns, 11 degrees in the front stretch, and three degrees in the back straightaways.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 200 laps at the low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway in this week’s Cup Series race. It marks the 33rd event hosted by the Auto Club Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Fontana, the defending champion of the race, Kyle Larson stands at the top of the betting odds, at 5-1, to win Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, according to CBS Sports. He is followed by Denny Hamlin at 17-2 and Chase Elliott at 9-1 for the second and third-highest betting odds.

The seven drivers tied the fourth-highest betting odds at 10-1, including Chase Elliott, four-time winner of the race Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., and Joey Logan, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain to win the race on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the Daytona 500 last week, has 125-1 odds for the Pala Casino 400. He finished tenth in last season’s race and will hope for another strong finish in Fontana.

Opening betting odds for the 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Auto Club Speedway:

Kyle Larson 5-1 Denny Hamlin 17-2 Chase Elliott 9-1 Kyle Busch 10-1 Tyler Reddick 10-1 Martin Truex Jr. 10-1 Joey Logano 10-1 Christopher Bell 10-1 Ryan Blaney 10-1 Ross Chastain 10-1 William Byron 12-1 Kevin Harvick 18-1 Alex Bowman 20-1 Erik Jones 25-1 Bubba Wallace 30-1 Daniel Suarez 35-1 Chase Briscoe 40-1 Austin Dillon 40-1 Ty Gibbs 50-1 Ryan Preece 50-1 Brad Keselowski 50-1 Noah Gragson 75-1 Austin Cindric 75-1 A.J. Allmendinger 75-1 Aric Almirola 75-1 Chris Buescher 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1 Justin Haley 200-1 Michael McDowell 500-1 Harrison Burton 500-1 Ty Dillon 750-1 Corey Lajoie 1000-1 Todd Gilliland 1000-1 B.J. McLeod 2500-1 J.J. Yeley 2500-1 Cody Ware 2500-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

