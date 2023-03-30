NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Owners 400 marks the seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 pm ET at the Richmond Raceway.

The 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing for over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 68th annual Toyota Owners 400 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Richmond, Virginia, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron stands at the top of the betting odds at 11-2 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to CBS Sports. The #24 driver already has two victories this season after winning back-to-back races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in March.

Byron is followed by his teammate Kyle Larson and former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick in 6-1 for the second-highest betting odds. Christopher Bell (15-2), the defending champion of the event Denny Hamlin (8-1), and Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) are among the top-five highest betting odds.

Last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner Tyler Reddick will look to continue his momentum this week with a second straight win. Despite last week’s victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver has the eighth-highest betting odds of 17-1 to win in Richmond.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who won the pole last year, has the seventh-highest betting odds of 15-1.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:

William Byron, 11-2 Kyle Larson, 6-1 Kevin Harvick, 6-1 Christopher Bell, 15-2 Denny Hamlin, 8-1 Martin Truex Jr., 17-2 Kyle Busch, 10-1 Ryan Blaney, 15-1 Joey Logano, 15-1 Tyler Reddick, 17-1 Ross Chastain, 17-1 Alex Bowman, 20-1 Brad Keselowski, 22-1 Chris Buescher, 30-1 Daniel Suarez, 30-1 Josh Berry, 30-1 Aric Almirola, 45-1 Bubba Wallace, 50-1 Chase Briscoe, 50-1 Ty Gibbs, 75-1 Austin Cindric, 75-1 Austin Dillon, 75-1 Ryan Preece, 100-1 Erik Jones, 100-1 A.J. Allmendinger, 100-1 Michael McDowell, 200-1 Chandler Smith, 200-1 Noah Gragson, 200-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 300-1 Justin Haley, 400-1 Harrison Burton, 400-1 Corey Lajoie, 1000-1 Todd Gilliland, 1500-1 Ty Dillon, 2000-1 Anthony Alfredo, 2500-1 Cody Ware, 5000-1 JJ Yeley, 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

