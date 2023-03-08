NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The United Rentals Work United 500 marks the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 pm ET at Phoenix Raceway.

The one-mile-long track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 312 laps at the low-banked, tri-oval-shaped track in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 53rd event hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Arizona, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stands at the top of the betting odds at +800 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ryan Blaney at +800 and Kyle Larson at +900 for the second-highest betting odds.

The six drivers tied the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +1000 are Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR @NASCAR There's a new favorite in town and his name is @KyleBusch There's a new favorite in town and his name is @KyleBusch. https://t.co/cuT8pvtd7R

Chase Briscoe, who won the event last year, has +2000 odds to become the back-to-back winner at the event since Kevin Harvick won in 2015 and 2016.

William Byron, who won Pennzoil 400 last week, has a +1200 odds in Sunday's race. He finished 18th in last season’s race and will hope for another strong finish in Arizona.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:

Joey Logano, +800 Ryan Blaney, +800 Kyle Larson, +900 Denny Hamlin, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1000 Kyle Busch, +1000 Christopher Bell, +1000 Kevin Harvick, +1000 William Byron, +1200 Chase Briscoe, +2000 Alex Bowman, +2000 Tyler Reddick, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +3000 Bubba Wallace, +3500 Brad Keselowski, +4000 Ryan Preece, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Aric Almirola, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +5000 Josh Berry, +5000 Erik Jones, +5000 Austin Dillon, +6000 Chris Buescher, +8000 A.J. Allmendinger, +10000 Noah Gragson, +10000 Justin Haley, +10000 Corey Lajoie, +10000 Zane Smith, +20000 Michael McDowell, +20000 Harrison Burton, +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

