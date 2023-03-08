Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 08, 2023 21:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The United Rentals Work United 500 marks the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 pm ET at Phoenix Raceway.

The one-mile-long track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 312 laps at the low-banked, tri-oval-shaped track in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 53rd event hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

What's the perfect date? March 12th...🎟: nas.cr/3CjixjW#UnitedRentals500 https://t.co/L9qRyx5Itc

Heading to Arizona, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stands at the top of the betting odds at +800 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ryan Blaney at +800 and Kyle Larson at +900 for the second-highest betting odds.

The six drivers tied the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +1000 are Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

There's a new favorite in town and his name is @KyleBusch. https://t.co/cuT8pvtd7R

Chase Briscoe, who won the event last year, has +2000 odds to become the back-to-back winner at the event since Kevin Harvick won in 2015 and 2016.

William Byron, who won Pennzoil 400 last week, has a +1200 odds in Sunday's race. He finished 18th in last season’s race and will hope for another strong finish in Arizona.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Joey Logano, +800
  2. Ryan Blaney, +800
  3. Kyle Larson, +900
  4. Denny Hamlin, +1000
  5. Ross Chastain, +1000
  6. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  7. Kyle Busch, +1000
  8. Christopher Bell, +1000
  9. Kevin Harvick, +1000
  10. William Byron, +1200
  11. Chase Briscoe, +2000
  12. Alex Bowman, +2000
  13. Tyler Reddick, +2500
  14. Daniel Suarez, +3000
  15. Bubba Wallace, +3500
  16. Brad Keselowski, +4000
  17. Ryan Preece, +4000
  18. Austin Cindric, +5000
  19. Aric Almirola, +5000
  20. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  21. Josh Berry, +5000
  22. Erik Jones, +5000
  23. Austin Dillon, +6000
  24. Chris Buescher, +8000
  25. A.J. Allmendinger, +10000
  26. Noah Gragson, +10000
  27. Justin Haley, +10000
  28. Corey Lajoie, +10000
  29. Zane Smith, +20000
  30. Michael McDowell, +20000
  31. Harrison Burton, +20000
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  33. Ty Dillon, +100000
  34. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
