NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The United Rentals Work United 500 marks the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 pm ET at Phoenix Raceway.
The one-mile-long track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.
A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 312 laps at the low-banked, tri-oval-shaped track in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 53rd event hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Arizona, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stands at the top of the betting odds at +800 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ryan Blaney at +800 and Kyle Larson at +900 for the second-highest betting odds.
The six drivers tied the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at +1000 are Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.
Chase Briscoe, who won the event last year, has +2000 odds to become the back-to-back winner at the event since Kevin Harvick won in 2015 and 2016.
William Byron, who won Pennzoil 400 last week, has a +1200 odds in Sunday's race. He finished 18th in last season’s race and will hope for another strong finish in Arizona.
Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:
- Joey Logano, +800
- Ryan Blaney, +800
- Kyle Larson, +900
- Denny Hamlin, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Kevin Harvick, +1000
- William Byron, +1200
- Chase Briscoe, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2000
- Tyler Reddick, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +3000
- Bubba Wallace, +3500
- Brad Keselowski, +4000
- Ryan Preece, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Aric Almirola, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +5000
- Josh Berry, +5000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +6000
- Chris Buescher, +8000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +10000
- Noah Gragson, +10000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Corey Lajoie, +10000
- Zane Smith, +20000
- Michael McDowell, +20000
- Harrison Burton, +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.