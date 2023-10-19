NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2023 19:35 IST
The 4EVER 400 is the 34th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 22, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 25th annual 4EVER 400 hosted by the Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1999 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the second race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s 4EVER 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He is the defending champion of the event.

Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +500 to win the race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +550, Denny Hamlin at +700, and William Byron at +750 in the top-five highest odds. These five drivers are in the playoffs.

Playoff driver Christopher Bell and non-playoff driver are tied at +1400. The other playoff drivers - Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher have odds of +1800 and +2000 respectively.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +275
  2. Tyler Reddick, +500
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +550
  4. Denny Hamlin, +700
  5. William Byron, +750
  6. Kyle Busch, +1400
  7. Christopher Bell, +1400
  8. Ross Chastain, +1600
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1800
  10. Chase Elliott, +1800
  11. Brad Keselowski, +2000
  12. Chris Buescher, +2200
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2800
  14. Kevin Harvick, +3500
  15. Joey Logano, +3500
  16. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  17. Alex Bowman, +5500
  18. Erik Jones, +8000
  19. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  20. John Hunter Nemechek, +15000
  21. A.J. Allmendinger, +20000
  22. Austin Dillon, +25000
  23. Aric Almirola, +25000
  24. Ryan Preece, +40000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
  26. Michael McDowell, +40000
  27. Justin Haley, +40000
  28. Chase Briscoe, +40000
  29. Harrison Burton, +50000
  30. Austin Cindric, +50000
  31. Ty Dillon, +100000
  32. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  33. Ryan Newman, +100000
  34. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. Corey Lajoie, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 4EVER 400 can be watched on NBC and MRN.

