NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 4EVER 400 is the 34th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 22, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 25th annual 4EVER 400 hosted by the Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.
The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1999 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the second race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s 4EVER 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He is the defending champion of the event.
Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +500 to win the race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +550, Denny Hamlin at +700, and William Byron at +750 in the top-five highest odds. These five drivers are in the playoffs.
Playoff driver Christopher Bell and non-playoff driver are tied at +1400. The other playoff drivers - Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher have odds of +1800 and +2000 respectively.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400
Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +275
- Tyler Reddick, +500
- Martin Truex Jr., +550
- Denny Hamlin, +700
- William Byron, +750
- Kyle Busch, +1400
- Christopher Bell, +1400
- Ross Chastain, +1600
- Ryan Blaney, +1800
- Chase Elliott, +1800
- Brad Keselowski, +2000
- Chris Buescher, +2200
- Bubba Wallace, +2800
- Kevin Harvick, +3500
- Joey Logano, +3500
- Ty Gibbs, +5000
- Alex Bowman, +5500
- Erik Jones, +8000
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +15000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +20000
- Austin Dillon, +25000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Ryan Preece, +40000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
- Michael McDowell, +40000
- Justin Haley, +40000
- Chase Briscoe, +40000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Austin Cindric, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Ryan Newman, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
The live telecast of 2023 4EVER 400 can be watched on NBC and MRN.