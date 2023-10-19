NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 4EVER 400 is the 34th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 22, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 25th annual 4EVER 400 hosted by the Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1999 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the second race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s 4EVER 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He is the defending champion of the event.

Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +500 to win the race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +550, Denny Hamlin at +700, and William Byron at +750 in the top-five highest odds. These five drivers are in the playoffs.

Playoff driver Christopher Bell and non-playoff driver are tied at +1400. The other playoff drivers - Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher have odds of +1800 and +2000 respectively.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +275 Tyler Reddick, +500 Martin Truex Jr., +550 Denny Hamlin, +700 William Byron, +750 Kyle Busch, +1400 Christopher Bell, +1400 Ross Chastain, +1600 Ryan Blaney, +1800 Chase Elliott, +1800 Brad Keselowski, +2000 Chris Buescher, +2200 Bubba Wallace, +2800 Kevin Harvick, +3500 Joey Logano, +3500 Ty Gibbs, +5000 Alex Bowman, +5500 Erik Jones, +8000 Daniel Suarez, +8000 John Hunter Nemechek, +15000 A.J. Allmendinger, +20000 Austin Dillon, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Ryan Preece, +40000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000 Michael McDowell, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Chase Briscoe, +40000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Austin Cindric, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Ryan Newman, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 4EVER 400 can be watched on NBC and MRN.